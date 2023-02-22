Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Tepid Start; Adani Stocks, M&M, BEL, Hind Zinc, Biocon In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 22.
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.18
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.94%
Brent crude down 0.37% to $82.74 per barrel
Nymex crude at $76.16 per barrel
SGX Nifty down 0.39% to 17,775.5 as of 7:41 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.35% to $24,115.98
Pledge Share Details
Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter group Gagan Infraenergy revoked a pledge of 3,950 shares on Feb. 16.
Earnings Fineprint
Elantas Beck India Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Revenue up 13.14% at Rs 164.63 crore
Ebitda up 36.25% at Rs 29.62 crore
Ebitda margin at 18% vs 14.94%
Net profit up 59.52% at Rs 26.48 crore
The company announced final dividend of Rs 5 per share.
Q3 Earnings Results Today
Mahindra CIE Automotive
Stocks To Watch: M&M, Bharat Electronics, Hind Zinc, Biocon
Mahindra & Mahindra: The company has entered into an Asset Transfer Agreement for transfer of certain identified assets related to four-wheeler passenger electric vehicles to Mahindra Electric Automobile. The transfer of balance assets will be completed by June 30, 2026. The investment of Rs 1,925 crore in the proposed EV company by the company and British International Investment each would take place in two or more tranches.
Mirza International: The Allahabad bench of NCLT has approved the composite scheme of arrangement between RTS Fashions, Mirza International and Redtape.
Bharat Electronics: The company signed an MoU with Aeronautical Development Agency under Defence Research and Development Organisation for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme.
Hindustan Zinc: The shareholders of the company will meet on March 29 to consider reorganisation of capital, pursuant to the NCLT order in this regard.
HCL Technologies: HCL America, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, increased the buyback limit of its $500 million senior notes to $247.8 million from earlier announced $125 million.
ITI: The company has appointed Rajesh Rai as the chairman and managing director for five years, effective Feb. 21, 2023.
Sapphire Foods India: The company will increase its shareholding in Gamma Island Food, which operates Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants in Maldives, to 75% from the current 51%.
LIC Housing Finance: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has increased its shareholding in the company to 7.07% from 5.04%.
Petronet LNG: The board extended the tenure of chief financial officer Vinod Kumar Mishra for two years, effective April 18, 2023.
Biocon: The company raised Rs 1,070 crore via non-convertible debentures issued on private placement basis.