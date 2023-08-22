Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Little Changed As ITC Lead, JFS Drags; Adani Group Stocks Rise
Live updates on India's equity markets on Tuesday.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Welspun Enterprises Shares Hit All-Time High After Acquiring 50.10% Stake In Michigan Engineer
Oriana Power Bags 20 MW Solar Project Worth Rs 138 Crore From Coal India Unit
Brigade Enterprises Shares Hit Record High After Acquiring Land Parcel In Chennai For Residential Project
SJS Enterprises Shares Drop Over 4% After Large Trade
Adani Group Stocks Add Over Rs 30,000 Crore In Investor Wealth
- Oldest First
Welspun Enterprises Shares Hit All-Time High After Acquiring 50.10% Stake In Michigan Engineer
Shares of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after the company acquired 50.10% stake in Michigan Engineers from Authum Investment & Infrastructure and Sansaar Housing Finance for Rs 137.07 crore. Post acquisition, Michigan becomes a subsidiary.
Shares of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. rose 2.48% to Rs 316.50 apiece as of 10:36 a.m., as compared to a 0.15% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock advanced as much as 3.19% intra-day to hit a record high at Rs 318.7 apiece.
It has risen 99.87% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 1.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, indication that stock may be overbought.
The two analyst tracking the company maintain a buy rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 16.6%.
Oriana Power Bags 20 MW Solar Project Worth Rs 138 Crore From Coal India Unit
Bags 20 MW solar project contract valued at Rs 138 crore from Bharat Coking Coal.
Company will operate and manage the solar plant in Dhanbad for five years.
Alert: Bharat Coking Coal is a subsidiary of Coal India.
Source: Exchange filing
Brigade Enterprises Shares Hit Record High After Acquiring Land Parcel In Chennai For Residential Project
Shares of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. rose to record high on Tuesday after it entered into a sale deed for acquiring 6.54 acres of land parcel in Chennai to develop a residential project.
The south-based real estate developer acquired a land parcel located in Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai from Pfizer Healthcare India Pvt. for Rs 138.83 crore.
The scrip rose 0.83% to Rs 596.95 apiece as of 10:22 a.m., as compared to a 0.12% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock advanced as much as 3.26% intra-day to hit a record high at Rs 611.35 apiece.
It has risen 28.26% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 6.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.7.
Of the 15 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a buy rating, none recommend a hold and one suggests a sell on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 11.5%.
SJS Enterprises Shares Drop Over 4% After Large Trade
Shares of S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd. fell the over 4% on the back of large trades.
About 97.27 lakh shares, or 31% equity of the company changed hands in two large trades, according to the Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not immediately known.
The stock pared losses to trade 2.22% higher at Rs 634.55 apiece compared to a 0.19% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:51 a.m. The shares declined as much as 4.10% intra-day to Rs 595.3 apiece.
It has risen nearly 28.33% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 570 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 54.51.
All the five analysts tracking S.J.S. Enterprises, maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 22.6%
Adani Group Stocks Add Over Rs 30,000 Crore In Investor Wealth
Listed Adani Group companies added to investor wealth for the fourth consecutive session, taking its market capitalisation to a fresh six month high on Tuesday. It added over Rs 30,000 crore in investor wealth during early trade on Tuesday before paring some of the gains.
Shares of most Adani companies rose led by Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., all of which rose above 3%. Only, Ambuja Cements Ltd. fell in trade.
The group's market capitalisation rose by as much as Rs 30,096 crore to Rs 11.59 lakh crore intraday. The group stocks, however, pared some of the gains and the market cap was up Rs 19,059 crore at Rs 11.49 lakh crore, as of 10:00 a.m.
Shares of Adani Power Ltd. has risen 20.2% in the last four sessions. Intra-day the shares rose as much as 5.69%.
The company announced on Monday evening that they will be targetting a total capacity of 21,110 MW by FY29. This includes proposed inorganic capacity at 1,100 MW, brownfield capacity of 3,200 MW, core existing capacity of 15,210 MW and committed brownfield capacity of 1,600 MW. It sees the net senior debt at Rs 26,690 crore in FY24 vs Rs 24,350 crore in FY23.
Shares of Adani Energy Solutions (erstwhile Adani Transmission Ltd.) also rose over 3%. The scrip has advanced 18.6% over the last five trading sessions.
Last week, Gelt Berry bought 2.38 crore shares, or 2.13% stake in the company, between Aug. 3 and Aug. 14 through open market transactions. The company also signed a deal with Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. to acquire KPS 1 Transmission Ltd. It also initiated arbitration proceedings against Gujarat Energy Transmission Corp. and expects to claim Rs 99.76 crore for work done on the 400 kV D/C Mundra-Zerda transmission line.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., on the other hand, rose above 2% as its founder firm Kempas Trade and Investment bought 2.53 crore shares or 2.22% stake. The purchase was made from open market between Aug. 7 and Aug. 18. The company has also incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Sirius Digitech International to provide digital solutions and services.