Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Little Changed As ITC Lead, JFS Drags; Adani Group Stocks Rise

Shares of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. rose 2.48% to Rs 316.50 apiece as of 10:36 a.m., as compared to a 0.15% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock advanced as much as 3.19% intra-day to hit a record high at Rs 318.7 apiece.

It has risen 99.87% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 1.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, indication that stock may be overbought.

The two analyst tracking the company maintain a buy rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 16.6%.