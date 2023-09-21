Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As HDFC, ICIC Bank Drag; Nifty Bank Falls

95.2 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade.2.5% equity changed hands at Rs 143.10 per share. Buyers and sellers not known immediately.Source: Bloomberg.The broader market indices opened lower; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 0.20%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was also 0.01% lower.Eighteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while the other two sectors advanced. S&P BSE Financial Services and S&P BSE Bankex fell the most.The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,209 stocks rose, 922 declined, while 110 remained unchanged on the BSE..India's benchmark stock indices opened lower on Thursday after a two-day fall on Wednesday. At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 192 points, or 0.29%, at 66,608.67 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 61 points or 0.31% lower at 19,840.55.Asian equities trade weak as U.S. Fed signalled interest rates will be higher for longer; MSCI Asia Pacific Index falls 1.2%.Equity benchmarks in Japan and Australia opened lower while a gauge for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell Wednesday for a fourth straight session. Big tech led losses on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq 100 down 1.5% and S&P 500 dropping almost 1%. Contracts for U.S. equities were flat in early Asian trading.Central banks will be in focus Thursday as well, with officials in the Philippines, Indonesia and the U.K. set to announce policy decisions. The Fed held its target range at 5.25% to 5.5%, while updated quarterly projections showed 12 of 19 officials favored another rate hike in 2023. Jerome Powell said officials are “prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and we intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we’re confident that inflation is moving down sustainably toward our objective.” A “soft landing” for the U.S. economy is a primary objective for the central bank, he said. .21.1 lakh shares or 0.05% equity changed hands in a pre-market large trade.Buyers and sellers not known immediately.Source: Bloomberg.15 lakh shares or 0.16% equity changed hands in a pre-market large trade.Buyers and sellers not known immediately.Source: Bloomberg.At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 192 points, or 0.29%, at 66,608.67 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 61 points or 0.31% lower at 19,840.55.Source: Bloomberg.The yield on the 10-year bond opened 4 bps higher at 7.22% on Wednesday.It closed at 7.18% on ThursdaySource: Bloomberg.The local currency Weakened 3 paise to open at Rs 83.11 against the U.S dollar on Thursday.It closed at 83.08 on Thursday.Source: Bloomberg.RBI approves HDFC AMC to acquire up to 9.5% stake in the bank.Source: Exchange Filing.To mull merger of CDMO operations of the group on Sept. 25,2023.Alert: CDMO stands for Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization.Source: Exchange Filing.RBI approves HDFC AMC to acquire up to 9.5% stake in the bank.RBI nod for HDFC AMC to buy stake valid for one year.Source: Exchange Filing.U.S. Dollar Index at 105.5U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.44%Brent crude down 0.61% at $92.96 per barrel Nymex crude down 1.01% at $90.28 per barrel GIFT Nifty down 48 points or 0.24% at 19,857.5 as of 8:05 a.m. Bitcoin down 0.15% at $27,053.09.Asia Stocks, Treasuries Fall on Fed Rates Signal: Markets Wrap.Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: Ashapura MinechemEx-date dividend: Gufic Biosciences, La Opala RG, Shakti Pumps (India), Genus Power Infrastructures, LT Foods, Ashiana Housing, Poly Medicure, Tilaknagar Industries, SJVN, Cochin Shipyard, Krishana Phoschem, Power Mech Projects, Olectra Greentech, Carysil, Force Motors, Patanjali Foods, Harsha Engineers International, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, HLE Glascoat, Asian Star Co., Swan EnergyEx date AGM: ITI Limited, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Gufic Biosciences, Paramount Communications, Morepen Laboratories, KRBL, La Opala RG, Shakti Pumps (India), Genesys International Corporation, Genus Power Infrastructures, LT Foods, Ashiana Housing, Poly Medicure, Tilaknagar Industries, SJVN, Muthoot Finance, Cochin Shipyard, Rama Steel Tubes, Krishana Phoschem, Power Mech Projects, Star Cement, Olectra Greentech, Spacenet Enterprises India, KPI Green Energy, Carysil, Roto Pumps, Force Motors, Patanjali Foods, Harsha Engineers International, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care ServicesRecord date Dividend: Genus Power Infrastructures, Tilaknagar Industries, Krishana Phoschem, Olectra Greentech, Harsha Engineers InternationalRecord date AGM: Genus Power Infrastructures, Krishana Phoschem.Moved into Short-Term ASM Framework: Brightcom GroupMove Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Spacenet Enterprises India.Byju's India CEO Mrinal Mohit Exits; Ex-UpGrad Chief Arjun Mohan Returns.Allcargo Logistics, Amrutanjan Health Care, BLS International Services, Capacite Infraprojects, Caplin Point Laboratories, Capital India Finance, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, Ganesha Ecosphere, GOCL Corporation, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, India Cements, Indraprastha Medical Corp, Jai Balaji Industries, Jubilant Industries, Mastek, Moil, National Aluminium Co., Paisalo Digital, Prestige Estates Projects, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Rolex Rings, Sandhar Technologies, SEPC, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Sunflag Iron & Steel Co, TV Today Network, Vadilal Industries.Lok Sabha Passes Women's Reservation Bill.Tips Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 25.Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 25 and Sept. 27.Punjab National Bank: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 21.Star Health and Allied Insurance: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 26Bandhan Bank: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 25.Union Bank of India: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 25.Solar Industries India: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 22.Aditya Vision: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 25.Spandana Sphoorty Financial: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 28.Indigo Paints: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 21.Clean Science and Technology: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 26Solar Industries India: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 25.Piramal Enterprises: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 25..Infosys, Nvidia Expand Tie-Up To Build Generative AI Tools For Business.Usha Martin: Promoter Neutral Publishing House bought 96,211 shares on Sept. 15..U.S. Favours Investigation Into Trudeau's Allegations.Pennar Industries: Promoter Pennar Holdings created a pledge of 15 lakh shares on Sept. 18..India's Net Household Savings Fall To Their Lowest In Nearly Five Decades.R R Kabel: Norges Bank, on account of the Government Pension Fund Global, bought 20 lakh shares (1.77%) at Rs 1180 apiece.Tarsons Products: Plutus Wealth Management bought 17.40 lakh shares (3.27%) at Rs 530 apiece.Praveg: Sageone-Flagship Growth 2 Fund bought 2.25 lakh shares (0.99%) at Rs 480.50 apiece and Sageone Investment Managers bought 6.26 lakh shares (2.76%) at Rs 480.51 apiece, while Probi Fincap sold 1.48 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 480.74 apiece and Jayesh Ishwarlal Patel sold 6.44 lakh shares (2.84%) at Rs 480.49 apiece..India's Long Journey To Women's Reservation Explained.Infosys: The IT major has tied up with NVIDIA to develop generative AI applications and solutions. The broadened alliance brings together Nvidia AI Enterprise and Infosys Topaz, an AI suite of services that was introduced earlier this year. The companies will collaborate to train 50,000 Infosys employees on NVIDIA AI.SBI, KFin Technologies: The state-run lender has appointed KFin Technologies as the registrar and share transfer agent in place of existing RTA Alankit Assignments. The formalities for the change of RTA relating to documentation, shifting of electronic connectivity, and transition of data are in process.REC: Kallam Transco has been incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Power Development and Consultancy. The company also announced the sale of Beawar Transmission to Sterlite Grid 27, comprising 50,000 equity shares. Sterlite was the successful bidder selected through a tariff-based competitive bidding process to establish an inter-state transmission system for REZ in Rajasthan under Phase III, Part F.Cipla: An inspection was conducted by the USFDA at the manufacturing facility of unit InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. in New York from Sept. 11 to 13. InvaGen has received five inspectional observations in Form 483. There are no repeat or data integrity (DI) observations.InterGlobe Aviation: Rival Akasa Air was forced to thin out its schedule after some pilots left and joined bigger competitors, according to Bloomberg. The market share of Akasa dropped to 4.2% in August from 5.2% the month before.Zydus Lifesciences: The drugmaker received final approval from the USFDA for Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1%. Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1%, had annual sales of $37 million in the U.S. The group now has 381 approvals.SJVN: The Power Ministry will sell up to 2.46% of the stake, or 9.66 crore shares, via OFS. The floor price of OFS is set at Rs. 69 per share. OFS is to open on Sept. 21 for non-retail investors and Sept. 22 for retail investors. OFS has the oversubscription option to sell an additional 2.46% stake.Biocon: Unit Biocon Biologics received European Commission-granted marketing authorisation in the EU for YESAFILI, a biosimilar of Aflibercept. Aflibercept had EU brand sales of approximately $1.8 billion for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2022, according to IQVIA.Apollo Tyres: Bias and OTR tyre production at their manufacturing facility in Limda, Gujarat, has been stopped due to certain concerns amongst shop floor employees relating to the renewal of the long-term settlement agreement. The company is in discussions and negotiations with the labour union representatives to address their concerns.Sheela Foam: The QIP committee authorised the opening of the QIP issue on Wednesday and set the floor price at Rs 1,133.99 apiece.Exide Industries: The company has invested Rs 124.99 crore by way of subscription in the equity share capital of its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions, on a rights basis.Kalpataru Projects International: The Board approved a proposal for raising funds by way of the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.Godawari Power and ISPAT: The credit rating has been upgraded by Crisil for its long-term and short-term bank loan facilities.WPIL: The company has received a contract for the supply of an onboard range of centrifugal pumps and spares for different classes of ships from the Ministry of Defence for Rs 14.3 crore, which is to be executed over a period of 24 months.Shree Renuka Sugars: To consider raising funds via bonds at the Sept. 23 board meeting.Spandana Sphoorty: To consider the issue of NCDs on private placement on Sept. 25..Government To Sell 4.92% In SJVN At Rs 69/Share; OFS Begins On Thursday.Signatureglobal India: The IPO has been subscribed 0.54 times, or 54%, on day one. The bids were led by non-institutional investors, who subscribed 1.42 times, and retail investors, who subscribed 0.89 times, or 89%. The issue got zero bids from institutional investors.Sai Silks (Kalamandir): The IPO has been subscribed 0.07 times, or 7%, in its first day. The bids were led by retail investors, who subscribed 0.12 times, or 12%, and non-institutional investors, who subscribed 0.03 times, or 3%. The issue got zero bids from institutional investors..Sai Silks (Kalamandir) IPO Subscribed 7% On Day 1.EMS: The shares will list on the stock exchanges on Thursday. The initial public offering of water and sewerage infra player was subscribed 75.28 times on the final day. The category for institutional investors was subscribed 153.02 times while the portion for non-institutional investors received 82.32 times subscription. The quota for retail investors got subscribed 29.79 times. The issue price is Rs 221 apiece..U.S. Fed Keeps Key Interest Rate Unchanged, Signals One More Hike This Year.Asian equities trade weak after the U.S. Fed signalled interest rates will remain high for a longer period; the MSCI Asia Pacific Index falls 1.2%.Equity benchmarks in Japan and Australia opened lower, while a gauge for US-listed Chinese stocks fell Wednesday for a fourth straight session. Big tech led losses on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq 100 down 1.5% and the S&P 500 dropping almost 1%. Contracts for U.S. equities were flat in early Asian trading.Central banks will be in focus Thursday as well, with officials in the Philippines, Indonesia, and the U.K. set to announce policy decisions.The Fed held its target range at 5.25% to 5.5%, while updated quarterly projections showed 12 of 19 officials favoured another rate hike in 2023. Jerome Powell said officials are “prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and we intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we’re confident that inflation is moving down sustainably towards our objective.” A “soft landing” for the U.S. economy is a primary objective for the central bank, he said.Brent crude prices were trading above $93 a barrel, and WTI crude was above the $90 mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.41%, and Bitcoin was above the $27,000 level.At 8:05 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 48 points, or 0.24%, at 19,857.5.India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the second session in a row on Wednesday, ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve policy. Intraday, the indices slipped over 1%, the most since Aug. 2.Most sectoral indices dropped, with non-banking financial services, banks, metals, and realty sectors falling the most.Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the second consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,110.69 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers on Wednesday and sold equities worth Rs 573.02 crore.The local currency strengthened 19 paise to close at Rs 83.08 against the U.S. dollar..Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 21