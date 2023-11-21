Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Cautious Open; Adani, IRCTC, Oberoi Realty, Manappuram In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Nov. 21.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.4
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.41% on Tuesday
Brent crude up 0.23% to $93.47 per barrel
Nymex crude at $77 per barrel
Gift Nifty down 0.04% to 19,800 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin was up 0.48% to $37,604.33
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: KPI Green.
Ex/record date Interim dividend: E.I.D. Parry (India), EPL, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Oil And Natural Gas Corp., Rmc Switchgears, Senco Gold, Sun TV Network, Talbros Engineering, Tide Water Oil (India).
Ex/record date Final dividend: Gillette India, National Peroxide.
Move into a short-term ASM framework: All Cargo Terminals, Naga Dhunseri Group, Sumit Woods, GE Power, Hisar Metal, Solar Industries.
Move Out of short-term ASM framework: Sata Sundar, Intense Technology, Atlanta.
Insider Trades
NRB Bearings: Promoter Harshbeena Zaveri bought 12,814 shares between Nov. 16 and 17.
Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter group Rama Mines Mauritius sold 54,453 shares between Nov. 15 and 17.
DB Realty: Promoter group Neelkamal Tower Construction sold 73 lakh shares on Nov. 16.
Bulk Deals
Mishtan Foods: Aruna R Jain sold 60 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 16.16 apiece.