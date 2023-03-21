Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Amid Positive Global Cues; PSU Banks, Energy Stocks Lead
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 21.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
UNO Mind Rises On Acquisition Of Stake In JV Partnership With Kosei
Shares of UNO Minda Ltd. advanced 1.54% to Rs 468.85 apiece in trade on Tuesday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading higher by 0.27%.
The company will acquire an 81.69% stake in Kosei Minda Aluminum Company and a 49.9% stake in Kosei Minda Mould from joint venture partner Kosei, Japan, in share swap deals to consolidate its four-wheeler alloy business.
Scrip rose as much as 2.70% intraday, the most in over five weeks since Feb. 9, 2023. Total traded volume stood at 2.8 time its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 35.
Out of the 18 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 34.8% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Appoints New Independent Directors
Riddhi Bhimani and A. Siddharth have been appointed as independent directors with effect from March 21.
The term of their appointments as independent directors will be for a period of five consecutive years, subject to the approval of shareholders.
A. Siddharth stepped down as a non-independent director of the company from March 20, 2022.
Source: Exchange Filing
I.T. Stocks Remain Under Pressure
Shares of information technology services companies declined in trade on Tuesday and the headline index NSE Nifty 50 was higher by 0.3% in trade.
The NSE IT Index was down 0.49% in trade. All 10 constituents compiled by the gauge declined.
Persistent Systems Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Coforge Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Technology Services Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., TCS Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Infosys Ltd., declined in trade.
Source: NSE
Adani Group Company Stocks Advance
All Adani Group company stocks advanced in trade, with Adani Enterprises Ltd. rising 1.3%. and Adani Green Energy up 4%.
Source: Bloomberg
Broader Markets Trade Higher
The broader market indices were trading higher; S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.26% whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.51%.
Seventeen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, whereas S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods, S&P BSE Information Technology and S&P BSE Teck declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,684 stocks rose 669 declined, and 112 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE