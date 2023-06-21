Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As HDFC Twins, L&T Lead; Shriram Finance Jumps 15%
Live updates on India's equity markets on June 21.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Shriram Finance Shares At Record High After Large Trade
Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. hit a record high and it was locked in 15% upper circuit after 8.3% equity changed hands in a single block in pre-open session.
The company had 3.12 crore shares or 8.3% change hand in a large trade. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.
Piramal Enterprises owns 8.3% stake in the company as of March 31, while Shriram Capital holds 18%, as per Bloomberg data.
Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. advanced 11.47% to Rs 1,738.6 apiece as of 09:36 a.m., compared to a 0.24% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip rose as much as 15%, intraday.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.7 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 84, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Out of the 34 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine reccommend a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 8.2%.
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.88%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.74% higher.
Seventeen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced except S&P BSE Healthcare abd S&P BSE Metal.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,903 stocks rose, 649 declined, while 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and TCS Ltd. were positively adding to the change.
Whereas, Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
Aptus Value Has 1.6% Equity Change Hands In A Block Trade
Aptus Value has 80.2 lakh shares or 1.6% equity change hand in a large trade
The buyers and sellers were not known immediately
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened higher on Wednesday after reversing losses to end higher on Tuesday.
Most Asian markets declined on Wednesday following losses in the U.S., with investors growing cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve chief’s congressional testimony.
Benchmarks in Japan rose, whereas Hong Kong, Chinese, South Korean and Australia shares declined. The S&P 500 notched its first back-to-back losses in nearly four weeks on Tuesday as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to give his semi-annual report to Congress on Wednesday, with Bloomberg Intelligence expecting a hawkish tone.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 140 points or 0.22% at 63,467.46 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 33 points or 0.17% higher at 18,849.40.