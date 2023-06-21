Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As HDFC Twins, L&T Lead; Shriram Finance Jumps 15%

Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. hit a record high and it was locked in 15% upper circuit after 8.3% equity changed hands in a single block in pre-open session.

The company had 3.12 crore shares or 8.3% change hand in a large trade. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

Piramal Enterprises owns 8.3% stake in the company as of March 31, while Shriram Capital holds 18%, as per Bloomberg data.