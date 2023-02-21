Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Metal, FMCG Stocks Rise, Banks Decline

Indian equity benchmarks rose at the opening bell on Tuesday, following the declines led by banks and Reliance Industries on Monday.

A gauge of Asian stocks dropped along with the U.S. and European equity futures as investors weighed the prospect of central banks tightening policy more than previously expected to tame inflation.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 extended their losses, indicating further downward pressure for the U.S. stocks after declines last week.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex opened up 76 points or 0.13% at 60,767.59 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 61 points or 0.34% lower at 17,905.80.