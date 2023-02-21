Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Metal, FMCG Stocks Rise, Banks Decline
Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 21.
Adani Group Company Stocks Open Mixed In Trade
Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. declined.
While, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., ACC Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd. and NDTV Ltd. advanced amid the group company stocks.
Sensex, Nifty Gain At Opening Bell
Indian equity benchmarks rose at the opening bell on Tuesday, following the declines led by banks and Reliance Industries on Monday.
A gauge of Asian stocks dropped along with the U.S. and European equity futures as investors weighed the prospect of central banks tightening policy more than previously expected to tame inflation.
Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 extended their losses, indicating further downward pressure for the U.S. stocks after declines last week.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex opened up 76 points or 0.13% at 60,767.59 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 61 points or 0.34% lower at 17,905.80.
NTPC Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., JSW Steel Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Cipla Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd. and Titan Co. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were trading higher; S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.27%. whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.15%.
Sixteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while three sectors, namely, Financial Services, Bankex and Consumer Durables declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the bulls. About 1,429 stocks rose, 963 declined, and 147 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.35% on Tuesday.
Sensex, Nifty Gain At Pre-Open
Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency weakened by 4 paise to 82.77 at open against the greenback on Tuesday. It closed 82.73 on Monday.
