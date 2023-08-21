Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Gain As Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank Lead; Metals Advance
Live updates on India's equity markets on Monday.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
To automate Reliance Life Sciences' Nashik biopharma facilities.
Source: Exchange filing
India's benchmark stock indices advanced through midday on Monday after closing lower for the fourth week on Friday. Metals and I.T. stocks led advance whereas the shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. were the top drag on both indices after the listing of Jio Financial Services Ltd.
As of 12:08 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 256 points, or 0.39%, at 65,204.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 72 points, or 0.37%, higher at 19,381.90.
Treasury yields advanced while stocks in Asia traded mixed as investors braced for a further market downturn on China’s woes and more policy tightening globally.
Chinese stocks fell after banks cut a short-term loan rate by less than expected, even after policymakers called for more lending. Equities in the region fluctuated. China cut the one-year loan prime rate to 3.45% from 3.55% and maintained the five-year prime loan rates at 4.20%.
The Hang Seng Index declined as much as 1.8% and shares in mainland China dropped into a second day. Gauges in Japan and South Korea gained, but their advances may not prevent an Asian equity benchmark heading to its lowest level since March. Contracts for European and U.S. equities were mostly steady.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Whereas, Reliance Industries Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Britannia Industries Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.69%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.53% higher.
All the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced. S&P BSE Utilities and S&P BSE Power gained the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,050 stocks rose, 1,494 declined, while 198 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd. hit lifetime high of Rs 987.80 after the company's unit bagged export orders worth Rs 850 crore.
Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge received two export orders from friendly countries for the supply of components and armored vehicle chassis, to be executed over a 18-month-long timeframe, the company announced in an exchange filing on Monday.