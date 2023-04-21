Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Opens Flat; HCL Technologies Top Nifty Gainer
Live updates on India's equity markets on April 21.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Opening Bell
Indian benchmarks opened with flat on Friday as advances in banking, healthcare and consumer durables stocks were offset by declines in metals, automobiles and commodities.
Sensex gained 0.15% to trade at 59,719.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.11% to 17,643.15.
HCL Technologies, Divi's Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals, UPL and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top Nifty gainers. Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries were the top laggards.
Indian Benchmarks Flat At Pre-Open
Indian stock benchmarks were trading flat at pre-open.
Sensex was trading at 0.16% lower at 59,538.79, while Nifty gained about 0.09% to 17,639.75.
10-Year Bond Yield Flat
Yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.21% in early trade.
Source: Bloomberg
Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency appreciated 4 paise to open at 82.12 against the greenback.
It closed at 82.16 on Thursday.
Source: Bloomberg