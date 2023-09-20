BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals A Lower Open; Tata Motors, KK Kabel Listing In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals A Lower Open; Tata Motors, KK Kabel Listing In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on September 20.

20 Sep 2023, 8:39 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Signage for the CNX Nifty Index is displayed in the atrium of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) building in Mumbai, India. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 105.1

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.36%

  • Brent crude down 0.34% at $94.02 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.13% at $91.08 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty down 23 points or 0.11% at 20,077 as of 7:36 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 0.47% at $27,318.78

Trading Tweaks

  • Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: GMR Power and Urban Infra

  • Ex-date Dividend: Likhitha Infrastructure, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Hindware Home Innovation, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation, BEML, Century Plyboards (India), Balmer Lawrie & Company, Steel Authority of India, Filatex India, Bharat Dynamics, 63 moons technologies, Tanfac Industries, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, RVNL, PTC India, Sunteck Realty

  • Ex-date AGM: Delhivery, Dhani Services, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Hindware Home Innovation, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation, BEML, Shalimar Paints, Suzlon Energy, FDC, Century Plyboards (India), Steel Authority of India, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Cantabil Retail India, Filatex India, Som Distilleries & Breweries Parag Milk Foods, Bharat Dynamics, 63 Moons Technologies, Likhitha Infrastructure

  • Record-date Dividend: Likhitha Infrastructure, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Filatex India, Steel Authority of India, HeidelbergCement India, BEML, Sunteck Realty, PTC India, India Tourism Development Corp., Tanfac Industries, Sunteck Realty,Best Agrolife

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Jain Irrigation Systems, Vascon Engineers

AGMs Today

Alicon Castalloy, Gateway Distriparks, Gokaldas Exports, Greenply Industries, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Hester Biosciences, India Nippon Electricals, Global Health, MSTC, Ramky Infrastructure, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, Share India Securities, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co., TVS Srichakra, UNO Minda, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, and Welspun Specialty Solutions

Who's Meeting Whom

  • Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 22.

  • Krsnaa Diagnostics: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 21.

  • Arvind SmartSpaces: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 22.

  • Fineotex Chemical: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 22.

  • HDFC Asset Management: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 25.

  • Global Health: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 22.

