Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Lower Open; Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Cyient, RVNL, Gati In Focus

BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Lower Open; Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Cyient, RVNL, Gati In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Oct. 20.

20 Oct 2023, 8:29 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
NSE building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)  

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Banks May Remain Sideways Ahead Of Big Earnings Tomorrow: Trade Setup

Asian Markets Trade Lower

US 10 Year Bond Yield Breaches 5%, Highest In 16 Years

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 106.3

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.96%

  • Brent crude up 0.82% at $93.14 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 1.10% at $90.35 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty was down 37.5 points of 0.19% at 19,517.5 as of 8:10 a.m.

