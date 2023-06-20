Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank Drag; HDFC AMC Jumps 9%
Live updates on India's equity markets on June 20.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Subros Shares At 60-Month High As Gadkari Mandates AC Driver Compartments For Truck Drivers
Shares of Subros Ltd. was locked in a 20% upper-circuit after the scrip hits its highest level in over 60 months on Tuesday. The automotive air-conditioning systems manufacturer cheered the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari's statement saying that all trucks will now need to have AC driver compartments.
Speaking at event organised by Mahindra Logistics, Gadkari added that this plan was in pipeline for a long time and it was stalled due to the reasons like higher costs.
Shares of Subros Ltd. advanced 20% to Rs 434.1 apiece as of 10:12 a.m., compared to a 0.28% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. It rose the most in over 46 months since Aug. 13, 2020.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 19.9 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 86, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Out of the four analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, two reccomend a 'hold' and zero suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 20.5%.
IIFL Securities Shares Tumble Over 19% After SEBI Ban On Taking New Clients
Shares of IIFL Securities Ltd. tumbled more than 19% in early trading on Tuesday after the market regulator barred the company from onboarding new clients over misuse of client funds.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India said in its order that IIFL Securities "flagrantly violated" the rules on segregation of funds and securities of clients between 2011 and 2017.
The company is preparing to challenge the order in the Securities Appellate Tribunal, according to its statement.
Shares of IIFL Securities plunged as much as 19.24% as of 9:28 a.m. on Tuesday compared to a 0.39% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 80.1 times the 30-day average volume.
According to Bloomberg data, the one analyst tracking the stock has recommended a 'hold' rating on the stock. The return potential implies a potential upside of 8.2% over the next 12 months.
The shares of IIFL Finance Ltd. were trading as much as 5.81% lower at 9:32 a.m.
HDFC AMC Shares Surge 9% As Promoter Abrdn Exits After Large Block Trade
Shares of HDFC Asset Management Co. rose the most in over 10 months after 10% equity or 21.8 lakh shares changed hands in a bunch on Tuesday.
Its promoter, Abrdn Investment Management Ltd. sold entire 10.2% stake to exit HDFC Asset Management Co. in a large deal, according to the terms of the deal reviewed by BQ Prime. The U.K.-based company is seeking was seeking Rs 3,920 crore from the sale of its stake.
The price range of the deal falls in between Rs 1,800–1,892.45 apiece, representing a discount of up to 4.9% on Monday’s closing price. BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner for the deal.
Shares of HDFC Asset Management Co. advanced 6.47% to Rs 2,014.95 apiece as of 9:30 a.m., compared to a 0.4% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip rose as much as 9.01%, the most in over 10 months since Aug. 16, 2022.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 330.1 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 62.8.
Out of the 21 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, five recommend a 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 0.6%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Broader Markets Change Little
The broader market indices were little changed at open; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 0.12%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index unchanged.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined while four advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,522 stocks rose, 1,065 declined, while 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE