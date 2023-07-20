Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Decline As Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Cipla Drop

The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.11%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.25% higher.

Thirteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced while seven sectors declined. S&P BSE Telecommunication rose the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,525 stocks rose, 890 declined, while 118 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE