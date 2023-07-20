Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Decline As Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Cipla Drop
Live updates on India's equity markets on July 20.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.11%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.25% higher.
Thirteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced while seven sectors declined. S&P BSE Telecommunication rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,525 stocks rose, 890 declined, while 118 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Sensex, Nifty Little Changed: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices were little changed at open on Thursday after closing at record highs for the last five trading sessions.
Asian markets advanced as investors await further stimulus from the Chinese government. An Asia equity benchmark rose 0.4% as Hong Kong shares jumped as much as 1.4%. Australian and Korean stocks were also higher, while Japanese equities fell.
Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 ticked lower in Asia after Netflix declined in postmarket trading as sales missed estimates and its third-quarter forecast fell short. Tesla fell after profitability shrank in the second quarter, a sign the electric-vehicle maker’s margins are being squeezed. The S&P 500 rose for a third day and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ended marginally lower Wednesday.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 23 points or 0.03% at 67,074.34 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 2 points or 0.01% lower at 19,831.70.
Sensex, Nifty Little Changed In Pre-Open
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 23 points or 0.03% at 67,074.34 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 2 points or 0.01% lower at 19,831.70.
Source: Bloomberg
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.08% on Thursday
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthened 7 paise to open at Rs 82.02 against the U.S dollar on Thursday
Rupee closed at 82.09 on Wednesday.
Source: Bloomberg