Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Steady After A Volatile Start As I.T. Stocks Advance; Pharma Drags

Shares of KEC International Ltd. advanced 4.09% to Rs 494.75 apiece in trade on Monday.

The company secured new orders of Rs 3,023 crore across its civil, transmission and distribution and cables businesses.

The stock rose as much as 6% intraday, the most in six weeks since Jan. 9, 2023.

Total traded volume stood at 10.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.7.

Out of the 25 analysts tracking the stock, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 2% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing