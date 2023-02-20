Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Steady After A Volatile Start As I.T. Stocks Advance; Pharma Drags
Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 20.
- Oldest First
KEC International Advances After Securing Orders Worth Rs 3,023-Crore
Shares of KEC International Ltd. advanced 4.09% to Rs 494.75 apiece in trade on Monday.
The company secured new orders of Rs 3,023 crore across its civil, transmission and distribution and cables businesses.
The stock rose as much as 6% intraday, the most in six weeks since Jan. 9, 2023.
Total traded volume stood at 10.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.7.
Out of the 25 analysts tracking the stock, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 2% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Samvardhana Motherson Rises As It Announces Acquisition Of German Cockpit Module Integrator
Shares of Samvardhana Motherson Internatioanl Ltd. advanced 2.45% to Rs 81.65 apiece in trade on Monday.
The company, through its unit, has agreed to buy a 100% stake in SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH.
Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV will acquire the Germany-based company from Forvia Group company, Faurecia, for an enterprise value of 540 million euros (Rs 4,769.35 crore), according to a stock exchange filing.
"This acquisition will transform Motherson Group into a leading assembler of cockpit modules globally, with a special focus on EV models," said Samvardhana Motherson Group's Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal.
The stock rose as much as 5.71% intraday, the most in eight weeks since Dec. 26, 2023.
Total traded volume stood at 4.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.
Out of the 21 analysts tracking the stock, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 13.8% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing, Brokerage note
Adani Group Stocks Mixed In Trade
Sensex, Nifty Log Gains At Open
Indian equity benchmarks rose in early trade on Monday after it declined through Friday and snapped their winning streak from the last three sessions.
Equities were mixed in trade, with a gauge of Asian stocks little changed amid declines in Hong Kong, a small advance in mainland China and fluctuating prices in other markets. The U.S. futures fell after the S&P 500 Index declined on Friday and slid for a second week.
In pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex opened up 110 points or 0.18% at 61,112.84 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 21 points or 0.12% higher at 17,965.55.
Eicher Motors Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Cipla Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were mixed; S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.13%. whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.05%.
Nine the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while ten sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of bulls. About 1,419 stocks rose, 1,170 declined, and 151 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher At Pre-Open
The S&P BSE Sensex opened up 110 points or 0.18% at 61,112.84 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 21 points or 0.12% higher at 17,965.55.