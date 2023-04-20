Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Led By Maruti, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank
Live updates on India's equity markets on April 20.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Mastek Shares Gain The Most In 11 Months On Strong Q4 Show
Mastek Ltd. reported a strong quarter on the back of organic growth, strong order book, and margin expansion.
The revenue stood at Rs 709.2 crore, up 7% sequentially, beating analysts estimates pooled by Bloomberg at Rs 672.9 crore.
"The organic growth of more than 5% was higher was led by a revival in the U.K. government, strong U.K. retail and financial services and stability in the NHS and Oracle CX business." said HDFC Securities Institutional Equities.
Mastek Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenues up 7% at Rs 709.2 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 672.9 crore)
Ebitda up 10.4% at Rs 125.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 116.6 crore)
Ebitda margin at 17.7%. (Bloomberg estimate: 17.3%)
PAT up 8% at Rs 72.6 crore
Shares of Mastek Ltd. rose 6.85% to Rs 1,696 apiece, as of 09:50 a.m., in trade on Thursday compared to the advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.21%
The stock rose as much as 8.17% intraday, the most in over 11 months since May 18, 2022. Total traded volume stood at 89.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.9.
Out of the five analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating one suggests to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 28.4%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
ICICI Securities Shares Drop As Q4 Profit Misses Analyst Estimates
ICICI Securities Ltd.’s overall revenue met analyst estimates and declined less than 1% in the fourth quarter of the 2023 fiscal.
The company clocked a revenue de-growth of 0.77% to Rs 884.8 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to the consensus of Bloomberg analysts' estimate of Rs 889.1 crore.
As per Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., "the weakness in retail brokerage and investment banking revenue was offset by strong interest rate-linked revenue, which includes, margin trading funding and treasury book, and distribution income."
Profit after tax declined nearly 23% annually to Rs 262.7 crore, missing the analyst estimates of Rs 279.5 crore.
ICICI Securities Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 0.77% at Rs 884.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 889.1 crore)
Ebitda down 2.69% at Rs 547.9 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 379.6 crore)
Ebitda margin at 61.93% vs 63.16%. (Bloomberg estimate: 42.7%)
Net profit down 22.81% at Rs 262.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 279.5 crore)
The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 9.25 per share for the recently concluded fiscal.
Shares of ICICI Securities Ltd. fell 3.93% to Rs 442.9 apiece, as of 09:29 a.m., in trade on Thursday compared to the advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.27%
The stock fell as much as 6.30% intraday, in nearly a year since April 21, 2022. Total traded volume stood at 26.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 43.4.
Out of the 10 analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 18.8%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Adani Group Company Stock Advance
Most Adani Group company stocks advanced in trade, while only Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd. declined.
Broader Markets Open Higher
The broader market indices opened higher; S&P BSE MidCap Index was up by 0.16%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.43%.
Eighteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P Realty, and S&P BSE Healthcare declined.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,556 stocks rose 634 declined, and 84 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Top Contributors Moving The Nifty 50 Index
Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Whereas, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd. were positively adding to the change.