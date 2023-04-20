Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Led By Maruti, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank

Shares of Mastek Ltd. rose 6.85% to Rs 1,696 apiece, as of 09:50 a.m., in trade on Thursday compared to the advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.21%

The stock rose as much as 8.17% intraday, the most in over 11 months since May 18, 2022. Total traded volume stood at 89.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.9.

Out of the five analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating one suggests to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.

The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 28.4%.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing