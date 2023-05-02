Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As JSW Steel, Nestle, L&T, RIL Lead

The broader market indices opened higher and outperformed the larger peers; S&P BSE MidCap Index was up by 0.67%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.71%.

Out of the nineteen sectors compiled by BSE 18 advanced, while only S&P BSE Auto declined in trade.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,910 stocks rose 757 declined, and 167 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE