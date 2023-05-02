Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As JSW Steel, Nestle, L&T, RIL Lead
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 2.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Adani Group Company Stocks Open Mixed
Adani Group company stocks opened mixed in trade, with NDTV Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. fell, while all the other group stocks advancing in trade.
Source: Bloomberg
Broader Markets Outperform Larger Peers
The broader market indices opened higher and outperformed the larger peers; S&P BSE MidCap Index was up by 0.67%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.71%.
Out of the nineteen sectors compiled by BSE 18 advanced, while only S&P BSE Auto declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,910 stocks rose 757 declined, and 167 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
JSW Steel Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were positively adding to the change.
Whereas, ITC Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher
Indian equity benchmarks advanced in early trade continuing gains from the pre-open session on Tuesday after the labour day holiday. The headlines indices had risen on a weekly basis on Friday as the Nifty 50 Index logged its best weekly performance in nine months.
Asian stocks slipped as traders pared risk ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week that will most likely see the U.S. central bank deliver another interest-rate hike.
MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific Index fell after an earlier advance, with Japan and Australia leading the losses. Shares in Hong Kong declined even as initial data showed tourism and consumer activities in China rose sharply on the first day of the five-day Labor Day holiday. Chinese markets will reopen Thursday.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 189 points or 0.31% at 61,301.61 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher by 60 points or 0.33% at 18,124.80.
Sensex, Nifty Rise At Pre-Open
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 189 points or 0.31% at 61,301.61 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher by 60 points or 0.33% at 18,124.80.
Source: Bloomberg