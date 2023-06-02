BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As ITC, Kotak Bank, Hindalco Lead; Realty, Metals Advance
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As ITC, Kotak Bank, Hindalco Lead; Realty, Metals Advance

Live updates on India's equity markets on June 2.

02 Jun 2023, 8:24 AM IST
BQPrime
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) logo is displayed in front of a bronze bull statue at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, India. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Broader Markets Open Higher

The broader markets were opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.46%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.62%.

All the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Realty and S&P BSE Metal rising the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,995 stocks rose 570 declined, and 107 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE

Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index

Infosys Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., HDFC Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were negatively adding to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.

Whereas, ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were positively contributing to the change.


Sensex, Nifty Open Higher: Opening Bell

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Friday after falling for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Asian markets advanced after a renewed rally in tech giants pushed Wall Street higher ahead of jobs data due Friday as investors assess the likelihood the Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes in June.

Shares in Japan and Australia opened higher and stock futures in Hong Kong gained further ground. U.S. futures also ticked up following advances on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 on Thursday, helped along by fresh interest for AI stocks that pushed Nvidia Corp. shares 5% higher.

Traders geared up for the monthly US jobs report on Friday, with forecasters projecting a moderation in the pace of hiring that could potentially allow the Fed to pause its tightening policy in June - a possibility hinted at by several Fed officials this week.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 173 points or 0.28% at 62,601.97 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher 63 points or 0.34% at 18,550.85.

Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open Trade

Source: Bloomberg


Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

  • The local currency appreciated by about 9 paise to open at Rs 82.33 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

  • The rupee closed at 82.41 on Thursday.

Source: Bloomberg












