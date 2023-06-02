Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As ITC, Kotak Bank, Hindalco Lead; Realty, Metals Advance

The broader markets were opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.46%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.62%.

All the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Realty and S&P BSE Metal rising the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,995 stocks rose 570 declined, and 107 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE