Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Reverse Opening Gains; ITC Top Laggard

State Bank of India, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services were the top Nifty 50 gainers in percentage terms, while Eicher Motors, UPL, ITC, Hero MotoCorp and Divi's were the top laggards.

State Bank of India and HCL Technologies was pulling the Nifty 50 index ahead in terms of point contribution.