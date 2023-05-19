Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Reverse Opening Gains; ITC Top Laggard

BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Reverse Opening Gains; ITC Top Laggard
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 19.

19 May 2023, 8:22 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
A woman walks past a bronze bull statue at the entrance to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India. (Photographer: Vivek Prakash/Bloomberg)
KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Sensex, Nifty Pare Opening Gains

Indian benchmarks reversed their opening gains soon after the market opened.

Sensex was trading flat at 61,442.19, while Nifty traded flat at 18,118.80.

Opening Bell

Indian stock benchmarks advanced on Friday led by gains in banking, telecom and IT stocks.

S&P BSE Sensex opened 0.265 higher at 61,594.17, while Nifty 50 started the day at 18171, gaining 0.22%.

State Bank of India, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services were the top Nifty 50 gainers in percentage terms, while Eicher Motors, UPL, ITC, Hero MotoCorp and Divi's were the top laggards.

State Bank of India and HCL Technologies was pulling the Nifty 50 index ahead in terms of point contribution.

The broader indices were trading mixed. BSE MidCap lost 0.19% while BSE SmallCap was trading 0.10% higher.

Fifteen out of the 19 sectoral indices declined with BSE power declining over 1%.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the bulls. About 1,464 stocks advanced, 1,175 declined and 118 remained unchanged.


Sensex, Nifty Advance At Pre-Open

Indian stock benchmarks were trading higher at pre-open.

Sensex rose 0.20% to 61,556.25, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.31% at 18,186.15.

10-Year Bond Yield Flat

Yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.99% on Friday.

Source: Bloomberg


Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

-The local currency depreciated by 13 paise to open at 82.72 against the greenback on Friday.

-The local currency closed at 82.59 on Thursday.

Source: Bloomberg










