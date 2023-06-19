Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Advance As Titan, Bajaj Twins Lead; Shriram Finance Jumps 7%
Live updates on India's equity markets on June 19.
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.53%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.51%.
Fifteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced while four sectors declined.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,900 stocks rose, 1,050 declined, while 156 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., State Bank of India and NTPC Ltd. were the negatively adding to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
L&T Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Titan Co., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. were positively adding to the change.
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices advanced on Monday after closing at a record high on Friday, the fourth week of advance.
Asian markets were mixed as Hong Kong and Chinese shares declined, Japanese stocks were marginally higher and Australian equities advanced.
U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed for the Juneteenth holiday Monday. The S&P 500 declined 0.4% on Friday to end a six-session streak of advances as investors look for more insight on Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 89 points or 0.14% at 63,473.15 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 47 points or 0.25% higher at 18,873.30.
Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open Trade
Yield On The 10-year Bond Flat
The yield on the 10-year opened flat at 7.03% on Monday, it closed at 7.04% on Friday.
