Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Advance As Titan, Bajaj Twins Lead; Shriram Finance Jumps 7%

The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.53%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.51%.

Fifteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced while four sectors declined.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,900 stocks rose, 1,050 declined, while 156 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE