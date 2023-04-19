Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Decline Amid Volatility; Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech Falls

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. rose 6.53% % to Rs 96.25 apiece, as of 9:46 a.m., in trade on Wednesday compared to the decline in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.14%.

The stock gained as much as 9.80% intraday, the most in over seven weeks since Feb. 23, 2023. Total traded volume stood at 8.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.2.

One analysts tracking the company recommends a 'hold' on the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange