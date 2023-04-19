Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Decline Amid Volatility; Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech Falls
Live updates on India's equity markets on April 19.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Shipping Corporation Shares Surge After After A Price Band Revision To 20%
Shares of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. surged the most in over ___ weeks after its price band revision.
The National Stock Exchange revised the price band of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. from 5% To 20%.
Shares of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. rose 6.53% % to Rs 96.25 apiece, as of 9:46 a.m., in trade on Wednesday compared to the decline in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.14%.
The stock gained as much as 9.80% intraday, the most in over seven weeks since Feb. 23, 2023. Total traded volume stood at 8.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.2.
One analysts tracking the company recommends a 'hold' on the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange
ICICI Lombard Shares Decline Despite An Annual Jump Of 40% In net Profits
Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. fell the most in 13 weeks in trade on Wednesday, despite a rise in the fourth-quarter profit, which beat analysts' estimates.
The general insurer's net profit rose 40% year-on-year to Rs 437 crore in the quarter ended March, it said in an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 394 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The net premium earned rose to Rs 3,726 crore, a rise of 12% over a year earlier.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q4FY2023 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13% at Rs 5,256 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,299 crore)
Ebitda up 27% at Rs 1,279 crore.
Ebitda margin at 24.3% vs 21.8%
Net profit up 40% at Rs 437 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 394 crore)
The board approved a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for the 2023 fiscal.
Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. fell 3.43% to Rs 1,092 apiece, as of 9:31 a.m., in trade on Wednesday compared to the decline in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.15%.
The stock declined as much as 4.28% intraday, the most in thirteen weeks since Jan. 18, 2023. Total traded volume stood at 25.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.8.
Out of the 28 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 24.5%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Most Adani group Company Stocks Advance
Most Adani group company stocks advanced in trade, with only Adani Total gas Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd. declining in trade.
Broader Markets Open Higher
The broader market indices opened higher; S&P BSE MidCap Index was up by 0.16%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.43%.
Six out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined while 13 sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,554 stocks rose 656 declined, and 102 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Top Contributors To The Change In The Nifty 50 Index
Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and JSW Steel Ltd. were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Whereas, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd. were negatively adding to the change.