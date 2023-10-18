Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Decline As HDFC, ICICI Bank Drag; Hudco Down Over 9%

About 11 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade.0.04% equity changed hands at Rs 140.15 apiece.Buyers and sellers not known immediately.Source: Bloomberg.Shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd. fell over 9% after 12.1 lakh shares change hands in a pre-market large trade, as per Bloomberg data.The government will sell up to a 7% stake in HUDCO via an offer for sale, the company had informed in an exchange filing on Tuesday evening. The OFS includes an optional 3.5% additional stake sale. The floor price of OFS was set at Rs 79 per share, at a discount of 12.17% from the previous close.The scrip fell as much as 9.12% to Rs 81.75 apiece, the lowest level since Sept. 25. It pared losses to trade 8.39% higher at Rs 82.40 apiece, compared to a 0.09% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:25 a.m. It has risen 57.8% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 13 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46. Bloomberg covers no analyst tracking the company..The broader market indices outperform larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.15%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was also 0.36% higher.Thirteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced except seven sectors declined. S&P BSE Metal rose the most. The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,636 stocks rose, 753 declined, while 120 remained unchanged on the BSE..India's benchmark stock indices opened marginally lower on Wednesday, paring pre-open gains and after snapping three days of losses on Tuesday."Intraday traders can look for long opportunities in Nifty only above 19,837 if the closing comes above 19,837 in the 15-minute chart, and traders can look for fresh shorts only if Nifty breaks the 19,786 level and remains below for 15 min to ensure short" said Stoxbox-Technical under its view of the day note. At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 49 points, or 0.07%, at 66,476.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 9 points or 0.05% higher at 19,820.45.Asian stocks fluctuated as traders weighed better-than-expected China data against intensifying Middle East tensions. The Bank of Japan announced unscheduled bond purchases to stem a rise in yields. Hong Kong's Hang Seng China Enterprises Index pared losses as China's economic growth and retail sales suggested the economy is founding a foothold. The report gave a brief boost across Asian stocks including Australia and South Korea, though mainland China's benchmarks remained in the red. U.S. futures fell after the S&P 500 erased gains on Tuesday, with Nvidia Corp. leading a slump in technology stocks as the U.S. restricts the sale of chips the company designed for the Chinese market. The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 bps higher at 7.35% on Wednesday. It closed at 7.33% on Tuesday. Source: Bloomberg. The local currency strengthened 4 paise to open at 83.22 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday. It closed at 83.26 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. Source: Bloomberg. It closed at 83.26 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.Source: Bloomberg.U.S. FDA determines inspection classification at Malaysia manufacturing unit of Biocon Biologics as 'OAI'.OAI status may cause delay, withholding of pending product approvals or supplements from the facility.U.S. FDA conducted cGMP inspection at insulins manufacturing unit in July 2023.Alert: OAI stands for Official Action Indicated.Source: Exchange Filing.U.S. Dollar Index at 106.3U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.83%Brent crude up 2.21% at $91.89 per barrel Nymex crude up 2.37% at $88.71 per barrel GIFT Nifty was down 19 points, or 0.10%, at 19,792.5 as of 8:05 a.m. Bitcoin was down 0.22% at $28,398.02.Bonds Sink On Fed Rate Bets, US Stock Futures Fall: Markets Wrap.Price band revised from 20% to 10%: KIOCL, Pearl Global IndustriesMove in to short term ASM framework: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, Asian Hotels (North), Faze Three, PDS, GOCL, Jai Corp.Move out of short term ASM framework: Godrej Industries..Titan To Raise Rs 2,500 Crore Via NCDs; Names Arun Roy As Chairperson.Infibeam Avenues: Abhishek Mayur Desai bought 50 lakh shares (0.19%) and Mayur Desai sold 50 lakh shares (0.19%) at Rs 21 apiece..Government Reduces Windfall Tax On Crude, Diesel, ATF.Aditya Vision: HDFC Mutual Fund bought 95,000 shares (0.78%) for Rs 2,601.93 apiece. Angad Kumar sold 1 lakh shares (0.83%) at Rs 2,602.14 apiece..Government To Sell 3.5% Stake Of HUDCO Via OFS.Bajaj Finance Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)Net profit is up 25.62% at Rs 3,105.75 crore vs. Rs 2,472.24 crore.Total income was up 32.57% to Rs 11,409.98 crore vs. Rs 8,606.24 crore.VST Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue is up 2.86% at Rs 452.25 crore vs. Rs 439.66 crore.Ebitda is down 15.13% at Rs 78.91 crore vs. Rs 92.97 crore.Margin at 17.44% vs. 21.14%Net profit is down 17.58% at Rs 75.95 crore vs. Rs 92.16 crore.TCI Express Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)Revenue is up 3.25% at Rs 319.98 crore vs. Rs 309.9 crore.Ebitda is down 2.01% at Rs 50.45 crore vs. Rs 51.48 crore.Margin at 15.76% vs. 16.61%Net profit is down 5.84% to Rs 35.58 crore vs. Rs 37.79 crore.Tata Elxsi Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue was up 3.69% to Rs 881.69 crore vs. Rs 850.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 875.74 crore).EBIT is up 3.68% at Rs 238.53 crore vs. Rs 230.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 232.2 crore).Margin at 27.05% vs. 27.05% (Bloomberg estimate: 26.51%)Net profit is up 5.9% at Rs 200.01 crore vs. Rs 188.85 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 191.94 crore).L&T Technology Services Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue is up 3.69% at Rs 2,386.5 crore vs. Rs 2,301.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,387.66 crore).EBIT is up 3.06% to Rs 407.5 crore vs. Rs 395.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 398.25 crore).Margin at 17.07% vs. 17.18% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.68%)Net profit is up 1.21% at Rs 315.9 crore vs. Rs 312.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 312.05 crore).Zensar Technologies Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue is up 1.1% at Rs 1,240.8 crore vs. Rs 1,227.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,249.97 crore).EBIT is up 3.46% at Rs 194.3 crore vs. Rs 187.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 156.16 crore).Margin at 15.65% vs. 15.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.49%)Net profit is up 11.33% at Rs 173.9 crore vs. Rs 156.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 130.53 crore).Hathway Cables And Datacom Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue is up 2.23% at Rs 483.79 crore vs. Rs 473.22 crore.Ebitda is down 2.35% at Rs 82.63 crore vs. Rs 84.61 crore.Margin at 17.07% vs. 17.87%Net profit is down 33.76% to Rs 20.03 crore vs. Rs 30.24 crore.CIE Automotive India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue is up 2.24% at Rs 2,279.41 crore vs. Rs 2,229.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,427.9 crore).Ebitda is up 17.7% at Rs 345.37 crore vs. Rs 293.43 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 372.35 crore).Margin at 15.15% vs. 13.16% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.3%)Net profit is up 119.07% at Rs 375.41 crore vs. Rs 171.36 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 218.75 crore).ICICI Prudential Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Net premium income is up 4.59% at Rs 10,022.42 crore vs. Rs 9,581.72 crore.Net profit is up 21.86% at Rs 243.88 crore vs. Rs 200.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 240 crore).Syngene International Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue is up 18.48% at Rs 910.1 crore vs. Rs 768.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 915.63 crore).Ebitda is up 17.36% at Rs 254.1 crore vs. Rs 216.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 271.53 crore).Margin at 27.92% vs. 28.18% (Bloomberg estimate: 29.7%).Net profit is up 14.21% at Rs 116.5 crore vs. Rs 102 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 124.25 crore).Himadri Speciality Chemical Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue was down 5.14% to Rs 1,004.52 crore vs. Rs 1,058.91 crore.Ebitda is up 62.32% at Rs 157.68 crore vs. Rs 97.14 crore.Margin at 15.69% vs. 9.17%Net profit is up 180.43% at Rs 100.62 crore vs. Rs 35.88 crore.Huhtamaki India Q3 CY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue is down 13.86% at Rs 662.48 crore vs. Rs 769.03 crore.Ebitda is up 99.34% at Rs 45.75 crore vs. Rs 22.95 crore.Margin at 6.9% vs. 2.98%Net profit at Rs 32.27 crore vs. Rs 4,00,000.IIFL Securities Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)Total income is up 64.34% at Rs 490.25 crore vs. Rs 298.3 crore.Net profit is up 151.21% at Rs 141.41 crore vs. Rs 56.29 crore.CanFin Homes Q2 FY24 (YoY)Total income is up 32.46% at Rs 871.03 crore vs. Rs 657.55 crore.Net profit is up 11.54% at Rs 158.07 crore vs. Rs 141.71 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 162.91 crore)..Tata Motors Launches Harrier, Safari Facelifts As SUV Sales Rise.Wipro, LTIMindtree, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Polycab India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Astral, Bandhan Bank, Persistent Systems, Oracle Financial Services Software, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, IIFL Finance, UTI Asset Management, Titagarh Rail Systems, Shoppers Stop, Tips Industries, SG Finserve, Heritage Foods, RPG Life Sciences, and 5paisa Capital.Dabur India Gets Rs 320.6 Crore Tax Claim Notice From GST Intelligence.HPCL: The company updated on collaboration with Petromin Corp., Saudi Arabia, who will be setting up 1000 Petromin Express Stations (Quick Service Vehicle Care) at HPCL retail outlets across India in 5 years.ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank: The RBI imposed a penalty of Rs 12.19 crore on ICICI Bank and Rs 3.95 crore on Kotak Mahindra Bank for non-compliance with certain regulatory norms.Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Management is set to meet on Oct. 20 to consider and approve the issue and offer of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.IDFC, IDFC First Bank: The Competition Commission of India approved the merger of IDFC with IDFC First Bank.Tejas Networks: The company partnered with FIbreConnect to deploy an end-to-end optical network in Italy. It is the sole supplier of optical networking and broadband access products for FIbreConnect.Grasim Industries: The cement maker restarted operations of carbon dioxide refining on Tuesday after obtaining approval from the Department of Industrial Safety and Health, Kalyan. The company also obtained other permissions and deposited a bank guarantee of Rs 2 lakh with Kalyan (MPCB), which shall be forfeited for re-starting the operations.CIE Automotive: The company's board appointed Shriprakash Shukla, a non-executive director, as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors with immediate effect.Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence for the construction and delivery of one training ship for the Indian Coast Guard at a cost of Rs 310 crore.Exide Industries: The company will invest Rs 100 crore in Exide Energy Solutions.ITI: ITI's Bangalore EMC lab gets NABL accreditation for electrical testing.L&T Technology Services: The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 17 per equity share.HUDCO: The government will sell up to a 7% stake in HUDCO via an offer for sale. The OFS includes an optional 3.5% additional stake sale. The floor price of OFS was set at Rs 79 per share, at a discount of 12.17% from the previous close.Lemon Tree Hotels: The company signed an agreement for a 45-room hotel in Vadodara, Gujrat.Bajaj Electricals: The company received a Rs 347.29 crore service contract from Power Grid Corp.Mahanagar Gas: The company formed a 51:49 JV with Baidyanath LNG Private for the LNG business..Mazagon Dock Bags Rs 310-Crore Order To Build Coast Guard Training Ship.IRM Energy: The IPO will open for bids on Wednesday. The natural gas energy distribution company plans to raise Rs 545.40 crore through the fresh issuance of 1.08 crore shares and no offer for sale. The price band is fixed at Rs 480–505 apiece. The company has mopped up Rs 160 crore from anchor investors..IRM Energy Raises Rs 160.34 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO.Asian markets were muted after U.S. equities struggled and bonds slumped following data reinforcing the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Oil prices climbed as the Israel-Hamas conflict intensified.Australian and South Korean stocks reversed initial losses, while Japanese, Chinese and Hong Kong markets were trading lower.U.S. futures fell after the S&P 500 erased gains on Tuesday, with Nvidia Corp. leading a slump in technology stocks as the U.S. restricts the sale of chips the company designed for the Chinese market.The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.83%, and Bitcoin was above the $28,000 level. Brent crude was trading above $91 a barrel, whereas WTI crude was above the $88 mark.At 8:05 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 19 points, or 0.10%, to 19,792.5.The gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. helped India's benchmark stock indices snap a three-day losing streak to close higher on Tuesday.The Nifty closed above 19,800, while the Sensex ended over 66,400. Banks and non-banking financial institutions advanced while the real estate sector was under pressure.Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 263.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 112.6 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.The Indian rupee strengthened 2 paise to close at 83.26 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday..Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 18.L&T Technology Q2 Results: Revenue Jumps Nearly 4% As Dealmaking Delivers