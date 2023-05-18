BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty To Open Higher; SBI, ITC, IndiGo In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty To Open Higher; SBI, ITC, IndiGo In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on May 18.

18 May 2023, 8:09 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Trade Setup: Bearish Trend To Continue; Key Earnings Likely To Support Markets

video
ADVERTISEMENT

NDTV To Launch Nine News Channels In Different Indian Languages

  • Company has approved a proposal to seek permission of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for launch of nine news channels in different Indian languages in phases.

  • It shall duly intimate the stock exchanges on the launch date of the said channels after receiving approval from the Ministry.

Source: Exchange filing


Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 102.89

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.56%

  • Brent crude down 0.19% to $76.81 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.21% to $72.68 per barrel

  • Dow Jones Futures down 0.03% at 33,468

  • S&P 500 Futures down 0.02% at 4,170.75

  • Nasdaq Futures flat at 13,643

  • SSGX Nifty up 0.23% at 18,274 as of 8:00 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 0.18% at $27,386.96

ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Trading

  • Som Distilleries & Breweries: Promoter Deepak Arora bought 10,000 shares on May 16.


Trading Tweaks

  • Ex-Date Income Distribution: India Grid Trust

  • Record Date Income Distribution: India Grid Trust

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: MPS, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings

  • Move Out of Short-Term ASM Framework: TARC






ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT