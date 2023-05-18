Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty To Open Higher; SBI, ITC, IndiGo In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 18.
NDTV To Launch Nine News Channels In Different Indian Languages
Company has approved a proposal to seek permission of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for launch of nine news channels in different Indian languages in phases.
It shall duly intimate the stock exchanges on the launch date of the said channels after receiving approval from the Ministry.
Source: Exchange filing
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 102.89
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.56%
Brent crude down 0.19% to $76.81 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.21% to $72.68 per barrel
Dow Jones Futures down 0.03% at 33,468
S&P 500 Futures down 0.02% at 4,170.75
Nasdaq Futures flat at 13,643
SSGX Nifty up 0.23% at 18,274 as of 8:00 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.18% at $27,386.96
Insider Trading
Som Distilleries & Breweries: Promoter Deepak Arora bought 10,000 shares on May 16.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Income Distribution: India Grid Trust
Record Date Income Distribution: India Grid Trust
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: MPS, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
Move Out of Short-Term ASM Framework: TARC