Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open At Fresh Record Highs; Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Lead

The broader market opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.16%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.35% higher.

Nineteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced except S&P BSE Metal. S&P BSE Bankex gained the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,706 stocks rose, 717 declined, while 107 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE