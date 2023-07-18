Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open At Fresh Record Highs; Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Lead
Live updates on India's equity markets on July 18.
Nifty Bank Hits Fresh All-Time High
Nifty Bank jumped 1% intraday to a record high at 45,905.85 points.
Source: Bloomberg
Amara Raja Batteries Has 14% Equity Change Hands In Large Deal.
2.46 crore shares worth 14% equity traded.
The buyers and the sellers were not known immediately.
Source: Bloomberg
Broader Markets Open Higher
The broader market opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.16%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.35% higher.
Nineteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced except S&P BSE Metal. S&P BSE Bankex gained the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,706 stocks rose, 717 declined, while 107 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Sensex, Nifty Open At Fresh Highs: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices hit fresh record highs in pre-market trades on Tuesday after scaling fresh record highs on Monday.
Asian markets fell as China’s sluggish economic recovery triggered growth forecast cuts and a warning from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that it could cause ripple effects across the global economy.
Chinese stocks in Hong Kong fell more than 1% as trading resumed Tuesday following a storm-triggered cancellation on Monday. Benchmark indexes also slipped in South Korea and Australia, while Japanese equities rose, partially supported by gains in electric vehicle supply chain firms after Tesla Inc.’s shares advanced and BYD Co. reported a threefold increase in first-half net profit.
Contracts for US stocks extended their losses on news that US banks will face stiffer mortgage capital rules than set by the global standard. The S&P 500 had gained 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 had risen almost 1% on Monday, with Activision Blizzard Inc. advancing.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 239 points or 0.36% at 66,828.96 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 76 points or 0.39% higher at 19,787.50.