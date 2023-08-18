BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank Drag; Manappuram Drops Over 4%
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank Drag; Manappuram Drops Over 4%

Live updates on India's equity markets on Aug. 18.

18 Aug 2023, 9:22 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Signage of National Stock Exchange, NSE on its building in BKC, Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape / BQ Prime)&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
Signage of National Stock Exchange, NSE on its building in BKC, Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape / BQ Prime)  

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index

ADVERTISEMENT

Broader Markets Open Mixed

The broader market indices opened mixed; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 0.11%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.21% higher.

Fourteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while five advanced. S&P BSE Information Technology fell the most, whereas, S&P BSE Utilities and S&P BSE Power advanced.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,422 stocks rose, 822 declined, while 107 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE


Sensex, Nifty Open Lower: Opening Bell

India's benchmark stock indices opened lower on Friday after snapping two days of gains on Thursday. The local currency strengthened after a weakest-ever close on Thursday and treasuries were flat.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 125 points, or 0.19%, at 65,025.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 64 points, or 0.33%, lower at 19,301.75.

Shares in Asia headed for a sixth daily decline against the backdrop of worries about China and higher interest rates. Equity benchmarks for Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea all fell, while mainland Chinese stocks fluctuated. The broad-based pressure weighed on a gauge of the region’s equities, although the drop was less intense than the two prior sessions as the dollar weakened.

U.S. futures were broadly flat after the Nasdaq 100 notched its worst three-day slide since February.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty Decline In Pre-Market Trade

  • At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 125 points, or 0.19%, at 65,025.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 64 points, or 0.33%, lower at 19,301.75.

Source: Bloomberg


Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat

  • The yield on the 10-year opened flat at 7.24% on Friday.

Source: Bloomberg













Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT