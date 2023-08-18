Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank Drag; Manappuram Drops Over 4%

The broader market indices opened mixed; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 0.11%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.21% higher.

Fourteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while five advanced. S&P BSE Information Technology fell the most, whereas, S&P BSE Utilities and S&P BSE Power advanced.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,422 stocks rose, 822 declined, while 107 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE