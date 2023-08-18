Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank Drag; Manappuram Drops Over 4%
Live updates on India's equity markets on Aug. 18.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Broader Markets Open Mixed
The broader market indices opened mixed; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 0.11%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.21% higher.
Fourteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while five advanced. S&P BSE Information Technology fell the most, whereas, S&P BSE Utilities and S&P BSE Power advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,422 stocks rose, 822 declined, while 107 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened lower on Friday after snapping two days of gains on Thursday. The local currency strengthened after a weakest-ever close on Thursday and treasuries were flat.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 125 points, or 0.19%, at 65,025.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 64 points, or 0.33%, lower at 19,301.75.
Shares in Asia headed for a sixth daily decline against the backdrop of worries about China and higher interest rates. Equity benchmarks for Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea all fell, while mainland Chinese stocks fluctuated. The broad-based pressure weighed on a gauge of the region’s equities, although the drop was less intense than the two prior sessions as the dollar weakened.
U.S. futures were broadly flat after the Nasdaq 100 notched its worst three-day slide since February.
Sensex, Nifty Decline In Pre-Market Trade
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 125 points, or 0.19%, at 65,025.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 64 points, or 0.33%, lower at 19,301.75.
Source: Bloomberg
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat
The yield on the 10-year opened flat at 7.24% on Friday.
Source: Bloomberg