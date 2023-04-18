Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Higher As, IndusInd, Maruti, Nestle Gain
Live updates on India's equity markets on April 18.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Angel One Shares Surge The Most On Six Weeks As Q4 Revenue Beats Estimate
Shares of Angel One Ltd. rose the most in six weeks as per the Bloomberg data as the company's revenue beat analyst estimates in the fourth quarter of the 2023 fiscal.
The company reported a 21.29% jump in its revenue on an annual basis to Rs 825.74 crore, in the quarter that ended March, 2023 as compared to Rs 680.81 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated the Q4 revenue at Rs 627.83 crore.
Angel One Ltd.'s net profit also grew by 30.4% in the said quarter as compared to Rs 204.76 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. Additionally, the board approved a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for the 2023 fiscal.
Angel One Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 21.29% at Rs 825.74 crore vs Rs 680.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 627.83 crore)
Ebitda up 29.89% at Rs 384.97 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 328.97 crore)
Ebitda margin at 46.62% vs 43.53%
Net profit up 30.4% at Rs 266.91 crore vs Rs 204.76 crore
The board approved final dividend of Rs 4 per share for the 2023 fiscal.
Shares of Angel One Ltd. rose 3.93% to Rs 1,326.95 apiece, as of 9:36 p.m., in trade on Tuesday compared to the advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.12%.
The stock gained as much as 6.43% intraday, the most in over six weeks since March 3, 2023. Total traded volume stood at 11.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Eight analysts tracking the company, maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 22.3%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Infosys Shares Rise After Falling The Most In Three Years
Shares of Infosys Ltd. rose 0.29% to Rs 1,261.95 apiece, as of 9:25 p.m., in trade on Tuesday compared to the advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.11%.
The stock gained as much as 0.93% intraday, the most since April 12, 2023. Total traded volume stood at 2.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 27, implying that the stock maybe oversold.
Out of the 49 analysts tracking the company, 31 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold' and nine suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 17.7%.
Source: Bloomberg
Broader Markets Open Higher
The broader market indices opened higher; S&P BSE MidCap Index was up by 0.26%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.33%.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced while four sectors declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,696 stocks rose 645 declined, and 99 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
All Adani Group Company Stocks Advance
All Adani Group Company stocks advanced in trade with Adani Total Gas Ltd., NDTV Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd. gaining the most.
Top Contributors To The Nifty 50 Index
Cipla Ltd/India Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Whereas, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., were positively adding to the change.