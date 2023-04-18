Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Higher As, IndusInd, Maruti, Nestle Gain

Shares of Angel One Ltd. rose the most in six weeks as per the Bloomberg data as the company's revenue beat analyst estimates in the fourth quarter of the 2023 fiscal.

The company reported a 21.29% jump in its revenue on an annual basis to Rs 825.74 crore, in the quarter that ended March, 2023 as compared to Rs 680.81 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated the Q4 revenue at Rs 627.83 crore.

Angel One Ltd.'s net profit also grew by 30.4% in the said quarter as compared to Rs 204.76 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. Additionally, the board approved a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for the 2023 fiscal.