Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Advance As HDFC, ICICI Bank Drag; L&T Drags

The broader market indices opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.47%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was also 0.83% higher.All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced except S&P BSE Realty. The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,002 stocks rose, 425 declined, while 105 remained unchanged on the BSE..India's benchmark stock indices opened higher on Tuesday after falling for the third day on Monday."Despite the fact that U.S. markets rose 1% overnight, domestic markets are still observing uncertainties as we enter the earnings season. Market remains choppy with range bound sessions underpinning any pivotal trend.," says Avdhut Bagkar Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox.At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 400 points, or 0.60%, at 66,567.19, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 111 points or 0.56% higher at 19,843.20.Asia markets opened higher amid diplomatic efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding into a regional conflict.Shares in Australia and South Korea advanced on Tuesday while Japanese, Chinese and Hong Kong markets also rose. Contracts for U.S. equities were little changed in early Asian trading.The S&P 500 added 1.1% on Monday, with traders also gearing up for a raft of earnings reports..Gets ANDA approval from U.S. FDA for Apremilast Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg.Alert: Apremilast is used to treat active psoriatic arthritis and oral ulcers.Source: Exchange Filing.At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 400 points, or 0.60%, at 66,567.19, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 111 points or 0.56% higher at 19,843.20.Source: Bloomberg.50 lakh shares changed hands in a pre-market large trade.0.18% equity changed hands at Rs 21 apiece.Buyers and sellers not known immediately.Source: Bloomberg.The local currency strengthened 6 paise to open at 83.22 against the U.S dollar on Tuesday. Karnataka cancels allotment of land in Bengaluru alleging breach of conditions imposed under lease deed.Financial impact of aforesaid action estimated to be up to nearly Rs 19 crore.There will be no impact on operations or other activities.Evaluating the matter and will take necessary action as legally advised.Source: Exchange Filing.Enters binding term sheet with Pennant Technologies Private to acquire up to 26% equity.To acquire Pennant Technologies Private for nearly Rs 267.50 crore.Acquisition to be completed on or before December 30, 2023.Source: Exchange Filing.U.S. Dollar Index at 106.2U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.72%Brent crude up 0.01% at $89.66 per barrel Nymex crude down 0.09% at $86.58 per barrel GIFT Nifty was down 0.03%, or 6 points, at 19,805 as of 8 a.m. Bitcoin was down 0.18% at $28,354.90.Asian Stocks Climb on Mideast Diplomacy Efforts: Markets Wrap. Here's What Zerodha Model Implies.Easy Trip Planners: SG Machine Industries bought 1 crore shares (0.58%) for Rs 41.72 apiece. Saumik Ketan Doshi sold 96.7 lakh shares (0.56%) for Rs 41.60.Delta Corp: Bofa Securities Europe SA sold 30 lakh shares (1.12%) for Rs 127.97 apiece. Societe Generale sold 13.58 lakh shares (0.51%) for Rs 128.48 apiece..Two Entities Offload Delta Corp Shares Worth Rs 56 Crore.Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, L&T Technology Services, Tata Elxsi, Syngene International, CIE Automotive India, Happiest Minds Technologies, Zensar Technologies, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Can Fin Homes, PCBL, Newgen Software Technologies, TCI Express, VST Industries, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Tata Metaliks, IIFL Securities, Huhtamaki India..Adani Group Says Complaint Against MP Mahua Moitra Corroborates Bid To Tarnish Image.HDFC Bank Q2FY24 (Standalone, YoY)Net interest income is up 30% at Rs 27385.2 crore.Gross NPA at 1.34% vs. 1.17% (QoQ)Net NPA at 0.35% vs. 0.30% (QoQ)Net profit is up 51% at Rs 15976.11 crore.Alert: Quarterly numbers are not comparable as the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger took place on July 1, 2023.Cyient DLM (YoY)Revenue is up 71.51% at Rs 291.83 crore.Ebitda is down 0.51% at Rs 23.53 crore.Margin at 8.06% vs. 13.89%Net profit is up 106.33% at Rs 14.65 crore.ICICI Securities (Standalone, YoY)Revenue up 44.39% at Rs 1248.51 crore.Net profit is up 41.53% at Rs 423.83 crore.Jio Financial Services (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 46.82% at Rs 608.04 crore.Net profit is up 101.3% at Rs 668.18 crore.Ceat (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue is up 5.48% at Rs 3053.32 crore.Ebitda is up 124.53% at Rs 456.12 crore.Margin at 14.93% vs 7.01%Net profit is up 3125.46% at Rs 207.72 crore..Jio Financial Q2 Results: Net Profit Doubles To Rs 668 Crore.Grasim Industries: The board approved a fund raise of Rs 4,000 crore via rights issue to fund capex and repay debt.Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation: GMDC presented a Rs 269.44 crore dividend cheque to the Gujarat government, which holds 74% of the company.Bombay Dyeing: The company has received consideration of about Rs 4,675 crore towards Phase-I, located at Worli, Mumbai, after signing a conveyance deed with a subsidiary of Sumitomo Realty. The proceeds realised will be used for repaying loans, and the balance will be invested in approved securities for future developments.Jio Financial Services: The company named AR Ganesh as group Chief Technology Officer w.e.f. Oct. 16.Mphasis: Ayaskant Sarangi is the new Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) as of Oct. 16. Srikanth Karra will remain in the Chief Administrative Officer role (CAO) to assist with the transition and superannuate from the company on April 29, 2024.NLC India: The company incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, 'NLC India Green Energy' (NIGEL), which currently undertakes projects of 2 GW of renewable energy.Data Patterns: The company announced a licencing and transfer of technology (ToT) agreement with IN-SPACe, an autonomous agency in the Department of Space. This agreement will provide data patterns with miniature SAR radar capability.Uttam Sugar Mills: The Board redeemed 1,38,850 (6.50%) and 1,80,575 (10%) non-cumulative redeemable preference shares.Electronics Mart India: The company has commenced the commercial operation of a new multi-brand store under the brand name ‘Bajaj Electronics’ on Oct. 15 in Andhra Pradesh.JK Paper: The Board approved the acquisition of Manipal Utility Packaging Solutions Pvt., which is engaged in the business of manufacturing packaging products with a revenue of Rs 147.77 crore in FY23.ICICI Securities: The board approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each. The record date is set for Oct. 27, 2023.Varun Beverages: The board approved the acquisition of 5.03% of the paid-up capital of the manufacturing subsidiary for Rs 10 crore, Lunarmech Technologies. Post-acquisition, Varun Beverages will hold a 60.07% stake in the company. The transaction is complete with immediate effect. It also approved an investment of Rs 1.92 crore for a 9.80% stake in Isharays Energy Two, a special-purpose vehicle by Sunsource Energy to supply solar power in Uttar Pradesh.Piramal Pharma: The company announced the launch of a high-throughput screening facility that augments the existing in-vitro biology capabilities at its drug discovery services site in Ahmedabad, India.KEC International: The company bagged new orders worth Rs 1,315 crores in its transmission and cable business.Coal India: The company expects to exceed its demand projection of 610 MT of supply to the country’s power plant for FY24 after supplies to thermal power plants shot up by close to 6% to 23.5 million MT during the first fortnight of October 2023.Lemon Tree Hotels: The company signed an agreement for a 55-room property in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, under the brand “Keys Prime by Lemon Tree Hotels” and is expected to be operational by FY 2027.Lupin: The company signed a business transfer agreement with the unit to carve out two API manufacturing sites.Tata Power: The company signed a power distribution agreement with Endurance Technologies for setting up a 12.5 MW solar plant.Som Distilleries: The breweries will manufacture Indian-made foreign liquor in Jammu and Kashmir.Voltas: The company will consider debenture issues at the Oct. 19 board meeting..Grasim Industries To Raise Up To Rs 4,000 Crore Via Rights Issue.Asian markets opened higher amid diplomatic efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding into a regional conflict.Shares in Australia and South Korea advanced on Tuesday, while Japanese, Chinese and Hong Kong markets also rose. Contracts for U.S. equities were little changed in early Asian trading.The S&P 500 added 1.1% on Monday, with traders also gearing up for a raft of earnings reports.The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.72%, and Bitcoin was above the $28,000 level. Brent crude was trading below $90 a barrel, whereas WTI crude was below the $87 mark.At 8 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 0.03%, or 3 points, to 19,805.India's benchmark stock indices swung between gains and losses through Monday to extend the decline for the third straight day. Metals, PSU banks and consumer durables rose, whereas the pharma and realty sectors were under pressure.Overseas investors became net sellers of Indian equities on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 593.7 crore, and domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,184.2 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee recorded its lowest ever close of 83.28 against the US dollar on Monday..Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 17.Jio Financial Announces Ventures Under Lending, Insurance And Payments Business