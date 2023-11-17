Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Swing As Axis Bank Drags, Asian Paints Lead; Banks Extend Decline

BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Swing As Axis Bank Drags, Asian Paints Lead; Banks Extend Decline
Live updates on India's equity markets on Nov. 17.

17 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building in&nbsp; Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)&nbsp;</p></div>
NSE building in  Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime) 

SBI Cards, Cholamandalam Investment Lead Declines In Nifty Financial Services Gauge

Sectoral Indices Trade Mixed


Sensex, Nifty Decline As Bank Banking Stocks Drag

  • Benchmark indices trade 0.15% lower; HDFC Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance top laggards

  • Nifty Realty up 0.5%, hits fresh high at 693.2

  • Nifty Auto up 0.5%, hits fresh high at 16,888

  • Nifty PSU Bank down 2.4%, falls most in three weeks

  • Most sectoral indices trade higher

  • Media, Auto top gainers; PSU Bank, Bank top loser

Nifty Bank Falls Over 1% Intraday

  • Nifty Bank fell 1.33% to 43,574.10 intraday, the lowest level since Nov. 10.

Broader Markets Outperform

The broader markets outperformed; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.17%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.21% higher.

Eighteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while two sectors declined. S&P BSE Financial Servicesand S&P BSE Bankex fell the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,685 stocks rose, 771 declined, while 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.













