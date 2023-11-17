ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Swing As Axis Bank Drags, Asian Paints Lead; Banks Extend Decline
Live updates on India's equity markets on Nov. 17.
Sensex, Nifty Decline As Bank Banking Stocks Drag
Benchmark indices trade 0.15% lower; HDFC Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance top laggards
Nifty Realty up 0.5%, hits fresh high at 693.2
Nifty Auto up 0.5%, hits fresh high at 16,888
Nifty PSU Bank down 2.4%, falls most in three weeks
Most sectoral indices trade higher
Media, Auto top gainers; PSU Bank, Bank top loser
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader markets outperformed; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.17%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.21% higher.
Eighteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while two sectors declined. S&P BSE Financial Servicesand S&P BSE Bankex fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,685 stocks rose, 771 declined, while 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Top Nifty 50 Contributors
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower: Opening Bell
Sensex, Nifty Fall In Pre-Market Trade
Yield On The 10-Year Declines
Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar
Asian Markets Trade Mixed
Global Cues
Trading Tweaks
Bulk Deals
Stocks To Watch: JSW Steel, Axis Bank, TVS Motor, Indigo, Delhivery, SJVN, Brigade Enterprises, Genus Power In Focus
GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open For Benchmarks
