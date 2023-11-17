Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Swing As Axis Bank Drags, Asian Paints Lead; Banks Extend Decline

The broader markets outperformed; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.17%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.21% higher.

Eighteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while two sectors declined. S&P BSE Financial Servicesand S&P BSE Bankex fell the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,685 stocks rose, 771 declined, while 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.