Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Infosys, HCL Tech, HUL Drag, Realty Stocks Decline
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 17.
Adani Ports & SEZ Handles Highest-Ever Rail Cargo In FY23
Adani Ports & SEZ handled the highest-ever rail cargo of 120.51 MMT in fiscal 2022-2023.
It surpassed its previous best of 98.61 MMT in fiscal 2022.
It generated around Rs 14,000 crore in revenue from rail cargo for Indian railways in FY23.
Source: Press Release
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader markets outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.11%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.58%.
Seven out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined while, 12 sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,765 stocks rose 808 declined, and 108 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
BPCL Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Coal India Ltd., and Cipla Ltd. were the top gainers in the NSE Nifty 50 gauge.
Eicher Motors Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Infosys Ltd.,were the top losers in the NSE Nifty 50 gauge.
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Volatility
Indian equity benchmarks opened volatile after a mixed pre-open session.
Japanese markets extended gains following better-than-expected economic growth that fueled further optimism about the outlook for the nation’s stocks. Stock indexes elsewhere in the region were mixed.
Japan’s benchmark indexes rose at the open after the Topix Index closed at the highest level in 33 years on Tuesday. Wall Street strategists pointed to the country’s corporate reforms and loose monetary policy as reasons for further optimism.
Shares climbed in South Korea and fell in Australia, where investors awaited wage data that may provide clues on further tightening by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
U.S. stock futures edged higher in Asia after the Nasdaq 100 closed up just 0.1% and the broader S&P fell, following a rapid decline in the final minutes of the session.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 413 points or 0.66% at 61,932.47 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was lower by 112 points or 0.61% at 18,286.50.
Sensex, Nifty Mixed In Pre-Open Trade
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was unchanged, down 0.15 point or 0% at 61,932.32 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher by 14 points or 0.08% at 18,300.45.
Source: Bloomberg