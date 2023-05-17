Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Infosys, HCL Tech, HUL Drag, Realty Stocks Decline

The broader markets outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.11%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.58%.

Seven out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined while, 12 sectors advanced in trade.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,765 stocks rose 808 declined, and 108 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE