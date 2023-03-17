Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani, TCS, Zee, Infosys, Dr Reddy's In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 17.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
VA Tech Wabag Bags Rs 800-Crore Order For Dhaka Sewage Treatment Plant
VA Tech Wabag secured an order worth Rs 800 crore from Bangladesh for Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority to design build, operate, reconstruct, expand and operate Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant.
The project is funded by World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank under Dhaka Sanitation Improvement Project.
Source: Exchange Filing
Adani Transmission Sets Up A New Electricity Unit In Aurangabad
Plans to apply for a distribution license in Aurangabad area via the new subsidiary Adani Electricity Aurangabad Ltd.
The authorised and paid share capital of the new unit comprise 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 face value at Rs 1,00,000 per share.
Source: Exchange filing
Three Adani Group Stocks Move Out Of Short-Term Additional Surveillance
Three Adani Group stocks—Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar—will be moved out of short-term additional surveillance measures framework on Friday.
For Adani Enterprises, margin will be restored prior to inclusion in ASM framework on all existing derivative contracts, according to a circular by the National Stock Exchange.
The three stocks were added to the short-term ASM framework on March 8. With their exclusion, no Adani Group stocks are under the short-term ASM framework now.
Source: NSE
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.2
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.56%
Brent crude up 0.37% to $74.98 per barrel
Nymex crude at $68.59 per barrel
SGX Nifty up 0.71% at 17,143 as of 8:08 a.m.
Bitcoin up 4.60% to $25,891.16