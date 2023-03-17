Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani, TCS, Zee, Infosys, Dr Reddy's In Focus

BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani, TCS, Zee, Infosys, Dr Reddy's In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 17.
BQPrime
17 Mar 2023, 8:11 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock market trend,&nbsp;financial graph on a computer screen. (Source: freepik)</p></div>
Stock market trend, financial graph on a computer screen. (Source: freepik)
Beaten-Down Insurance, Media, Realty Starting To Turn: Trade Setup

VA Tech Wabag Bags Rs 800-Crore Order For Dhaka Sewage Treatment Plant

  • VA Tech Wabag secured an order worth Rs 800 crore from Bangladesh for Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority to design build, operate, reconstruct, expand and operate Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant.

  • The project is funded by World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank under Dhaka Sanitation Improvement Project.

Source: Exchange Filing


Adani Transmission Sets Up A New Electricity Unit In Aurangabad

  • Plans to apply for a distribution license in Aurangabad area via the new subsidiary Adani Electricity Aurangabad Ltd.

  • The authorised and paid share capital of the new unit comprise 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 face value at Rs 1,00,000 per share.

Source: Exchange filing

Three Adani Group Stocks Move Out Of Short-Term Additional Surveillance

  • Three Adani Group stocks—Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar—will be moved out of short-term additional surveillance measures framework on Friday.

  • For Adani Enterprises, margin will be restored prior to inclusion in ASM framework on all existing derivative contracts, according to a circular by the National Stock Exchange.

  • The three stocks were added to the short-term ASM framework on March 8. With their exclusion, no Adani Group stocks are under the short-term ASM framework now.

Source: NSE

ALSO READ

Opinion
Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 104.2

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.56%

  • Brent crude up 0.37% to $74.98 per barrel

  • Nymex crude at $68.59 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty up 0.71% at 17,143 as of 8:08 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 4.60% to $25,891.16

ALSO READ

Asia Stocks Rise on Bank Rescue, Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks Rise on Bank Rescue, Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap
