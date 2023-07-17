Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty At Fresh Record Highs As Infosys, LTIMindtree Lead

Shares of Inox Wind Ltd. surged to a 52-week high on Monday after its turbine received global certification, allowing it for mass production and deployment.

The 'type certificate' by the German-based technical inspection association, TUV SUD, according to an exchange filing. This certification signifies that the prototype turbine has successfully met all the necessary requirements for mass production and deployment, the filing said.

This certificate holds worldwide validity and applies to their advanced new 3 MW wind turbine, which incorporates a booster capacity of up to 3.3 MW, the company said.