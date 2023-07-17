Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty At Fresh Record Highs As Infosys, LTIMindtree Lead
Live updates on India's equity markets on July 17.
Inox Wind Shares Hit 52-Week High After Its Turbine Gets Global Certification
Shares of Inox Wind Ltd. surged to a 52-week high on Monday after its turbine received global certification, allowing it for mass production and deployment.
The 'type certificate' by the German-based technical inspection association, TUV SUD, according to an exchange filing. This certification signifies that the prototype turbine has successfully met all the necessary requirements for mass production and deployment, the filing said.
This certificate holds worldwide validity and applies to their advanced new 3 MW wind turbine, which incorporates a booster capacity of up to 3.3 MW, the company said.
Shares of Inox Wind rose 4.26% intraday before paring gains to trade 0.69% lower as of 9:56 a.m. This compares to a 0.19% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at a moderate 1.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 69, indicating that the stock may be overbought.
HDFC Bank Stock Declines On Listing Of New Shares After Merger
HDFC Bank Ltd.'s stock declined after listing of new shares issued to Housing Development Finance Corp. investors as part of India's biggest corporate merger.
Shares of the private lender opened 0.33% higher at Rs 1,650 apiece but pared gains to trade 0.33% lower at Rs 1,639 apiece as of 9:46 a.m. compared to a 0.12% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The relative strength index was at 46.78
Of the 46 analysts tracking the company, 45 maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 22.1%.
HDFC Bank has become the fourth largest lender in the world by market value, according to a Bloomberg data. It's now fully held by public with no promoter.
Alphageo Shares Rise Most In Nearly Four Weeks After Rs 39.33 Crore Order Win
Shares of Alphageo India Limited rose most in nearly four weeks after the company announced winning a contract worth Rs 39.33 crore.
The company received the award of contract from ONGC, Dehradun to acquire 3D seismic data for 303 square kilometers of Ganga Basin in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
The contract is set to be executed by March, 2024 according to a July 15 exchange filing.
Shares of Alphageo India rose 5.29% to Rs 291.25 apiece, compared to a 0.26% gain in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:04 a.m. The stock rose 5.92% intraday, the most in over three weeks since June 28.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.1 times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 75, indicating the stock may be overbought.