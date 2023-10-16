Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Infosys, Adani, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, M&M In Focus

Operational capacity increases by 24% year-on-year to 8,316 MW.

Added 1,150 MW solar–wind Hybrid, 212 MW solar and 230 MW wind power plants.

Sale of energy increases by 78% YoY at 11,760 million units.

Adani Green's corporate governance score in the highest scoring range relative to global peers, reflects best-in-class governance practices well aligned with investor interests.

Corporate governance score upgraded to 7.4 in MSCI’s latest ESG rating update on Sep 29, 2023.

Solar portfolio's Capacity Utilisation Factor at 25.2% with 90 basis points improvement year-on-year backed by 99.7% plant availability.

Wind portfolio CUF at 40.2% with 360 basis points improvement year-on-year backed by 94.6% plant availability.