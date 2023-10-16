Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Infosys, Adani, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, M&M In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Oct. 16.
IT & PSU Banks May Sulk In Trade: Trade Setup
Asian Markets Trade Lower
Adani Green Energy Business Update For H1 FY24
Operational capacity increases by 24% year-on-year to 8,316 MW.
Added 1,150 MW solar–wind Hybrid, 212 MW solar and 230 MW wind power plants.
Sale of energy increases by 78% YoY at 11,760 million units.
Adani Green's corporate governance score in the highest scoring range relative to global peers, reflects best-in-class governance practices well aligned with investor interests.
Corporate governance score upgraded to 7.4 in MSCI’s latest ESG rating update on Sep 29, 2023.
Solar portfolio's Capacity Utilisation Factor at 25.2% with 90 basis points improvement year-on-year backed by 99.7% plant availability.
Wind portfolio CUF at 40.2% with 360 basis points improvement year-on-year backed by 94.6% plant availability.
Hybrid portfolio CUF at 45.4% with 880 basis points improvement year-on-year backed by 99.4% plant availability.
Source: Exchange Filing
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 106.5
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.66%
Brent crude down 0.02% at $90.87 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.09% at $87.61 per barrel
GIFT Nifty was up 24 points or 0.12% at 19,724.5 as of 8:15 a.m.
Bitcoin was up 0.05% at $27,218.32
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised from 20% to 10%: ITI
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Oriental Hotels, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers.
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Edelweiss Financial Services, GTL Infrastructure