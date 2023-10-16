Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Infosys, Adani, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, M&M In Focus

BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Infosys, Adani, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, M&M In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Oct. 16.

16 Oct 2023, 8:23 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bombay Stock Exchange. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Bombay Stock Exchange. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
IT & PSU Banks May Sulk In Trade: Trade Setup

Asian Markets Trade Lower

Adani Green Energy Business Update For H1 FY24

  • Operational capacity increases by 24% year-on-year to 8,316 MW.

  • Added 1,150 MW solar–wind Hybrid, 212 MW solar and 230 MW wind power plants.

  • Sale of energy increases by 78% YoY at 11,760 million units.

  • Adani Green's corporate governance score in the highest scoring range relative to global peers, reflects best-in-class governance practices well aligned with investor interests.

  • Corporate governance score upgraded to 7.4 in MSCI’s latest ESG rating update on Sep 29, 2023.

  • Solar portfolio's Capacity Utilisation Factor at 25.2% with 90 basis points improvement year-on-year backed by 99.7% plant availability.

  • Wind portfolio CUF at 40.2% with 360 basis points improvement year-on-year backed by 94.6% plant availability.

  • Hybrid portfolio CUF at 45.4% with 880 basis points improvement year-on-year backed by 99.4% plant availability.

Source: Exchange Filing

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 106.5

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.66%

  • Brent crude down 0.02% at $90.87 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.09% at $87.61 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty was up 24 points or 0.12% at 19,724.5 as of 8:15 a.m.

  • Bitcoin was up 0.05% at $27,218.32

Haven Assets In Focus With Gaza Offensive Looming: Markets Wrap

Haven Assets In Focus With Gaza Offensive Looming: Markets Wrap
Trading Tweaks

  • Price Band Revised from 20% to 10%: ITI

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Oriental Hotels, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers.

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Edelweiss Financial Services, GTL Infrastructure







