Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Up As Infosys Leads, Hindalco Drags; Bajaj Finance Near Three-Month Low
Live updates on India's equity markets on Nov. 16.
Bajaj Finance Falls Over 4% To Three-Month Low As RBI Bars Some Digital Lending Products
Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. fell to near three-month low after the Reserve Bank of India barred the company from lending under its “eCOM” and “Insta EMI Card” products.
“This action is necessitated due to non-adherence of the company to the extant provisions of digital lending guidelines of Reserve Bank of India, particularly non-issuance of key fact statements to the borrowers under these two lending products and the deficiencies in the key fact statements issued in respect of other digital loans sanctioned by the company,” the RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
The regulator said that it would review the supervisory restrictions after the company rectifies the deficiencies to the RBI’s satisfaction.
Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. fell as much as 4.06% to Rs 6,931.25 apiece, the lowest level since Aug. 21, 2023. It pared losses to trade 1.97% lower at Rs 7,082.25 apiece, as of 9:34 a.m. This compares to a 0.15% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
The shares have risen 7.65% on a tear-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 27, implying that the stock maybe oversold.
Out of the 34 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and four suggest to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 28.8%.
Nifty Realty Rises, Metal Declines
Benchmark indices trade 0.2% lower; Bajaj Finance, Power Grid Corp top losers
Nifty Smallcap 250 up 0.16%, hits fresh life high of 12,911
Nifty Realty up 0.3%, hits fresh high at 685.7
Nifty Auto up 0.14%, hits fresh high at 16,683.5
Sectoral indices trade mixed
Oil & Gas, Realty top gainers; Metal, Financial Services top losers
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader markets outperformed; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.12%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.35% lower.
Twelve out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while eight advanced. S&P BSE Oil & Gas rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,667 stocks rose, 799 declined, while 107 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened lower on Thursday after ending over 1% higher on Wednesday.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 46 points, or 0.07%, at 65,629.50 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 0.75 point lower at 19,674.70.
"The up move can be extended to 19,800 from current levels," said Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.
"Our view is that the short-term market structure is strong, but due to temporary overbought conditions, we may witness positive consolidation activity in the near future," said Shrikant Chouhan, head – equity research, Kotak Securities Ltd.
Equities in Asia traded in narrow ranges and Treasury yields held most gains as investors gauged fresh signs of resilience in the U.S. economy.
Shares in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, mainland and Korea traded lower.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 gained 0.2%, helped along by favorable corporate earnings and bets Federal Reserve tightening has reached the peak.