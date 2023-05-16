Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher In Pre-Open; Airtel, Max Healthcare, Pfizer, PVR In Focus

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Tuesday after closing near its five month high on Monday.

Asian markets trimmed gains after China reported worse-than-estimated data that added to concern the world’s second-largest economy is losing momentum. The offshore yuan weakened. Mainland stocks swung to losses and those in Hong Kong pared their advance after the reports showed consumer spending and industrial activity both grew at a slower pace in April than expected.

Asian markets were mixed, Europeans markets advanced, whereas the S&P 500 futures climbed 0.4%, signaling a rebound from Friday’s retreat. The Thai baht climbed as pro-democracy parties got the most votes in weekend elections, and the rand rallied after South Africa moved to ease tensions with the U.S.

The data weighed on sentiment that was previously propped up by a 4% gain in the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index on Monday, when filings showed money manager Michael Burry boosted his bullish bets on e-commerce giants JD.com Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

The U.S. debt ceiling remains the biggest focus for investors this week and strategists are warning Bloomberg, about market turmoil and economic disaster if politicians don’t agree to raise the government’s $31.4 trillion borrowing limit.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 128 points or 0.21% at 62,474.11 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher by 34 points or 0.18% at 18,432.35.