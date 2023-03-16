Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani, Patanjali Foods, Ceat, ITC In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 16.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.6
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.49%
Brent crude up 0.52% to $74.07 per barrel
Nymex crude at $67.95 per barrel
SGX Nifty up 0.20% at 17,008.5 as of 8:18 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.41% to $24,490.4
Pledge Share Details
Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter group Siddeshwari Tradex revoked a pledge of 22 lakh shares on March 14.
Insider Trading
Mahindra CIE Automotive: Promoter Mahindra & Mahindra sold 2.3 crore shares on March 13.
Marico: Promoter group Preeti Gautam Shah sold 6.5 lakh shares between March 13-14.
Zydus Wellness: Promoter Zydus Family Trust bought 10,907 shares on March 14.
Maharashtra Seamless: Promoter group Raghav Jindal bought 6,789 shares on March 14.
Meghmani Finechem: Promoter Maulik Jayantibhai Patel bought 5,000 shares on March 14.
Mukand: Promoter group Baroda Industries bought 57,856 shares between March 13-14.
Sunteck Realty: Promoter Matrabhav Trust, through its trustees Kamal Khetan and Manisha Khetan, bought 20,225 shares on March 13.
Choice International: Promoter group Patodia Properties bought 3.9 lakh shares on March 14.
Hi-Tech Pipes: Promoter group Ajay Kumar & Sons HUF sold 60,000 shares on March 13.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: SBI Life Insurance Co.
Record Date Interim Dividend: SBI Life Insurance Co.
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Macrotech Developers, Imagicaaworld Entertainment
Bulk Deals
BCL Industries: Forest Vincom bought 2.1 lakh shares (0.87%), Silvertoss Shoppers sold 2.11 lakh shares (0.87%) at Rs 425.25 apiece.