BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani, Patanjali Foods, Ceat, ITC In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani, Patanjali Foods, Ceat, ITC In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on March 16.
BQPrime
16 Mar 2023, 8:20 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
A man stands in front of an electronic ticker board showing stock information figures outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
A man stands in front of an electronic ticker board showing stock information figures outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
ADVERTISEMENT

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 104.6

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.49%

  • Brent crude up 0.52% to $74.07 per barrel

  • Nymex crude at $67.95 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty up 0.20% at 17,008.5 as of 8:18 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 0.41% to $24,490.4

ALSO READ

Europe, US Futures Rally on Credit Suisse Funding: Markets Wrap

Opinion
Europe, US Futures Rally on Credit Suisse Funding: Markets Wrap
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pledge Share Details

  • Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter group Siddeshwari Tradex revoked a pledge of 22 lakh shares on March 14.

ALSO READ

Eric Garcetti, Former Los Angeles Mayor, Confirmed As Envoy To India

Opinion
Eric Garcetti, Former Los Angeles Mayor, Confirmed As Envoy To India
Read More

Insider Trading

  • Mahindra CIE Automotive: Promoter Mahindra & Mahindra sold 2.3 crore shares on March 13.

  • Marico: Promoter group Preeti Gautam Shah sold 6.5 lakh shares between March 13-14.

  • Zydus Wellness: Promoter Zydus Family Trust bought 10,907 shares on March 14.

  • Maharashtra Seamless: Promoter group Raghav Jindal bought 6,789 shares on March 14.

  • Meghmani Finechem: Promoter Maulik Jayantibhai Patel bought 5,000 shares on March 14.

  • Mukand: Promoter group Baroda Industries bought 57,856 shares between March 13-14.

  • Sunteck Realty: Promoter Matrabhav Trust, through its trustees Kamal Khetan and Manisha Khetan, bought 20,225 shares on March 13.

  • Choice International: Promoter group Patodia Properties bought 3.9 lakh shares on March 14.

  • Hi-Tech Pipes: Promoter group Ajay Kumar & Sons HUF sold 60,000 shares on March 13.

ALSO READ

Credit Suisse Ignites Global Market Rout As Banking Fears Return

Opinion
Credit Suisse Ignites Global Market Rout As Banking Fears Return
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex-Date Interim Dividend: SBI Life Insurance Co.

  • Record Date Interim Dividend: SBI Life Insurance Co.

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Macrotech Developers, Imagicaaworld Entertainment

ALSO READ

Credit Suisse Crisis Crushes A Favorite Investor Trade Of 2023

Opinion
Credit Suisse Crisis Crushes A Favorite Investor Trade Of 2023
Read More

Bulk Deals

  • BCL Industries: Forest Vincom bought 2.1 lakh shares (0.87%), Silvertoss Shoppers sold 2.11 lakh shares (0.87%) at Rs 425.25 apiece.

ALSO READ

SVB Collapse: Too Early To Assess Impact On Risk Assets In India: Macquarie's Aditya Suresh

Opinion
SVB Collapse: Too Early To Assess Impact On Risk Assets In India: Macquarie's Aditya Suresh
Read More




ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Rishabh Mishra
Doused in the drill, Rishabh is often found updating th...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT