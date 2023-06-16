Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Hold Gains As RIL Leads, TCS Drags; IKIO Lighting Debuts At 37.71% Premium
Live updates on India's equity markets on June 16.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
IIFL Finance Shares Gain After Block Trade
Shares of IIFL Finance Ltd. advanced on Friday, after about 50 lakh shares, worth 1.3% of its equity, changed hands in a large trade.
Shares of IIFL Finance gained 4.46% to Rs 521 apiece, compared to a 0.34% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:10 a.m.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.2 times its 30-day average.
All three analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets suggests an upside of 37.7%.
Titagarh Wagons, Ramkrishna Forgings Shares Hit Record After Consortium Wins Rs 24,000-Crore Order From Indian Railways
Shares of Titagarh Wagons Ltd. and Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. hit record high after its consortium inked a contract with Indian Railways for manufacturing 80 Vande Bharat sleeper trains.
The 80 Vande Bharat sleeper train sets are expected to be manufactured by 2029. The estimated value of the contract is Rs 24,000 crore, the companies said in a joint statement.
This is the first an Indian consortium has received an order with this contract value from the Indian Railways, the filing added. The contract includes the maintenance of the said train sets for 35 years.
Train will be designed to achieve speeds of 160 kilometres per hour and the final assembly, testing and commissioning of the Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be done at the Indian Railway's facilities in Chennai. There will be 16 coaches in each train, with an approximate capacity to accommodate 887 passengers in total, the statement said.
Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. advanced 3.82% to Rs 424 apiece as of 10:31 a.m., compared to a 0.5% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip has rose as much as 7.71%, the most since June 13, 2023. It hit a record high of Rs 439.90 apiece, intraday.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.9 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 72, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Out of the nine analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 4.7%.
Shares of Titagarh Wagons Ltd. advanced 2.46% to Rs 426 apiece as of 10:31 a.m., compared to a 0.5% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip has rose as much as 3.33%, the most since June 13, 2023. It hit a record high of Rs 430 apiece, intraday.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.7 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 78, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Four analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 10.9%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
IKIO Lighting Debuts At 37.71% Premium To IPO Price
Shares of IKIO Lighting listed at Rs 391 per share on the BSE, a premium of 37.19% to its IPO price of Rs 285.
On the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 392.05 apiece, a 37.71% premium.
Its IPO was subscribed 66.30 times.
Source: BSE, NSE
Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump Most In 13 Weeks After 6.2% Equity Changes Hand In A Block
Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. rose the most in 13 weeks after 64.1 million shares or 6.2% equity changed hands on NSE in pre-market block trades, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
While the buyers, sellers not immediately known. As per Bloomberg data, Highdell Investment Ltd., an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, holds a 23.8% stake in Kalyan as of March 31, 2023.
Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. advanced 10.51% to Rs 126.2 apiece as of 9:47 a.m., compared to a 0.44% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip has rose as much as 11.82%, the most in 13 weeks since March 17, 2023.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 32.2 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 76, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Six analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 27.6%.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Board Approves Fundraising Of Rs 7,000 Crore Via Debt Instruments
Bank will issue unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis for an amount of Rs 7,000 crore.
Source: Exchange filing