Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Hold Gains As RIL Leads, TCS Drags; IKIO Lighting Debuts At 37.71% Premium

Shares of Titagarh Wagons Ltd. and Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. hit record high after its consortium inked a contract with Indian Railways for manufacturing 80 Vande Bharat sleeper trains.

The 80 Vande Bharat sleeper train sets are expected to be manufactured by 2029. The estimated value of the contract is Rs 24,000 crore, the companies said in a joint statement.

This is the first an Indian consortium has received an order with this contract value from the Indian Railways, the filing added. The contract includes the maintenance of the said train sets for 35 years.

Train will be designed to achieve speeds of 160 kilometres per hour and the final assembly, testing and commissioning of the Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be done at the Indian Railway's facilities in Chennai. There will be 16 coaches in each train, with an approximate capacity to accommodate 887 passengers in total, the statement said.