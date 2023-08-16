Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Decline As HDFC Bank, RIL Drag; SBFC Finance Lists At 43.8% Premium

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. expects the shipbuilding industry to get contracts worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore over the next two to four years even as India's push for localisation is already driving its order inflow.

"Our Q1 results have been very, very encouraging," Commodore (Retired) PR Hari, chairperson at Garden Reach Shipbuilders, told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat in an interview. "It's the best in the history of the company, with our revenue from operations moving up by 30% year-on-year."

The order book position of the shipyard as on June 30 stood at Rs 24,546 crore, he said. GRSE expects to complete the order book by 2027. It comprises four projects for the Indian Navy consisting of 19 warships, three P17 alpha advanced frigates, eight anti‐submarine shallow watercraft and four large survey vessels.