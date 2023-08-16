Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Decline As HDFC Bank, RIL Drag; SBFC Finance Lists At 43.8% Premium
Live updates on India's equity markets on Aug. 16.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Divi's Laboratories Shares Fall Over 2% After Q1 Earnings
Hindustan Copper Shares Decline Over 8% After Profit Falls In Q1
Tejas Networks Jumps Nearly 7% After Bagging Rs 7,500 Crore TCS Order For BSNL 4G/5G Network
IIFL Securities Jumps Over 10% After 3.9% Equity Changes Hands In Large Trade
SBFC Finance Lists At Rs 82 Per Share
- Oldest First
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. expects the shipbuilding industry to get contracts worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore over the next two to four years even as India's push for localisation is already driving its order inflow.
"Our Q1 results have been very, very encouraging," Commodore (Retired) PR Hari, chairperson at Garden Reach Shipbuilders, told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat in an interview. "It's the best in the history of the company, with our revenue from operations moving up by 30% year-on-year."
The order book position of the shipyard as on June 30 stood at Rs 24,546 crore, he said. GRSE expects to complete the order book by 2027. It comprises four projects for the Indian Navy consisting of 19 warships, three P17 alpha advanced frigates, eight anti‐submarine shallow watercraft and four large survey vessels.
Divi's Laboratories Shares Fall Over 2% After Q1 Earnings
Shares of Divi's Laboratories Ltd. declined after company's first quarter profit fell by half, missing analysts' estimates.
The company's profit declined 49% year-on-year to Rs 356 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 407 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Divi's Laboratories Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 21% at Rs 1,778 crore Vs Rs 2,255 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,995 crore)
Net profit down 49% at Rs 356 crore Vs Rs 702 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 407 crore Profit)
Ebitda down 41% at Rs 504 crore Vs Rs 848 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 561 crore Profit)
Margins at 28.3% Vs 37.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.1%)
HSBC Global Research retains 'reduce' rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs 2,890. This implies a downside return potential of 22.5%.
Kotak Institutional Equities reiterate 'sell' on the stock with an fair value of Rs 2,615.
Jefferies maintains 'buy' on Divi's Laboratories, with a price target of Rs 4,300, implying an upside return potential of 17%.
Motilal Oswal has a 'neutral/ rating on Divi's Laboratories as it believes the valuation adequately factors in the earnings upside over the next two. years. The research firm has target price of Rs 3,430, implying a downside of 8%.
The stock plunged 1.54% to Rs 3,673 apiece as of 10:29 a.m., as compared to a 0.20% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. Shares fell as much as 2.08% intraday.
The stock has risen 7.66% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 2.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 48.56
Out of the 24 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold', and 11 suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 10.8%.
Hindustan Copper Shares Decline Over 8% After Profit Falls In Q1
Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd. tumbled over 8% on Monday after its profit declined in the first quarter.
The government-owned copper producer's net profit fell 17% year-on-year to Rs 47.28 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.
Hindustan Copper Q1 FY24 Results Highlights. (YoY)
Revenue up 6.47% to Rs 370.04 crore.
Ebitda down 27% at Rs 92.11 crore
Ebitda margin at 24.83% vs 36.35% a year ago
Net profit down 17% to Rs 47.28 crore
Raw material costs surged over 5 times to Rs 9.50 crore over the past year.
Shares of Hindustan Copper traded 7.3% lower, compared with a 0.20% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex index.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at a moderate 53.15, implying that it is neither strongly overbought or oversold.
Tejas Networks Jumps Nearly 7% After Bagging Rs 7,500 Crore TCS Order For BSNL 4G/5G Network
Shares of Tejas Networks Ltd. jumped nearly 7% intraday after it won a Rs 7,500 crore purchase order from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. to supply 4G/5G equipment for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.
As part of this contract, the telecom equipment maker will supply its Radio Access Network, or RAN, equipment for 1 lakh sites BSNL’s pan-India 4G/5G network, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. The project will be executed through 2024. The company won this order after the successful completion of trials as part of a consortium led by TCS.