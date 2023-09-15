BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani, NTPC, Tata Power, Bharat Forge In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani, NTPC, Tata Power, Bharat Forge In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on Sept. 15.

15 Sep 2023, 8:07 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A bronze bull statue stands at the entrance to the BSE in Mumbai with new logo. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
A bronze bull statue stands at the entrance to the BSE in Mumbai with new logo. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

Infosys Signs MoU With A Global Company For Enhanced Digital Experience

  • Infosys signs an MoU with a global company for enhanced digital experiences.

  • The total client target spend over 15 years is estimated at $1.5 billion.

Source: Exchange Filing

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 105.3

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.28%

  • Brent crude up 0.64% at $94.30 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.74% at $90.83 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty up 21 points or 0.10% at 20,238.5 as of 8:05 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 0.09% at $26,554.90

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex-date Dividend: Apollo Pipes, Cantabil Retail India, Indian Railway Finance Corp., Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Monarch Networth Capital, Sangam (India), Techno Electric & Engineering Co., Andhra Sugars, Bigbloc Construction, Everest Kanto Cylinder, DPSC, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, HBL Power Systems, HMA Agro Industries, Indraprastha Medical Corp, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Jindal Stainless, Phoenix Mills, Vardhman Textiles, Vardhman Special Steels, Uttam Sugar Mills, Supriya Lifescience, SP Apparels, Talbros Automotive Components, Salasar Techno Engineering, National Aluminium Co.

  • Ex-date AGM: Indian Railway Finance Corp., Andhra Sugars, Bigbloc Construction, Dynamatic Technologies, Eris Lifesciences, Everest Kanto Cylinder, DPSC, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Gokul Agro Resources, Goldiam International, HBL Power Systems, HMA Agro Industries, Indraprastha Medical Corp., Krsnaa Diagnostics, Jindal Stainless, KIOCL, Phoenix Mills, Vardhman Textiles, Vardhman Special Steels, Utttam Sugar Mills, Supriya Lifescience, SP Apparels, Sindhu Trade Links, Talbros Automotive Components, Salasar Techno Engineering, Monarch Networth Capital, Optiemus Infracom, National Aluminium Co, Pennar Industries.

  • Record-date Dividend: Cantabil Retail India, Indian Railway Finance Corp, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Monarch Networth Capital, Sangam (India), Sangam (India), Techno Electric & Engineering Co., Krsnaa Diagnostics

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Rane (Madras), PDS

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Cyient DLM

Insider Trades

  • Usha Martin: Promoters Brij Family Trust and Neutral Publishing House bought 97,672 and 2.75 lakh shares, respectively, between Sept. 8 and 11.

  • Shyam Metalics and Energy: Promoters Subham Buildwell and Narantak Dealcomm sold 95.1 lakh and 65.76 lakh shares, respectively, between Sept. 11 and 12.

  • Page Industries: Promoters Sunder Genomal and Ramesh Genomal sold 19,856 each between Sept. 11 and 13.

  • ADF Foods: Promoter Krish Bhavesh Thakkar sold 26,600 shares between Sept. 8 and 11.

Bulk Deals

  • Bajaj Healthcare: Escorp Asset Management sold 1.5 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 416.06 apiece.

  • Birla Cable: Silver Line Ventures Private sold 1.65 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 362.23 apiece.

  • CMS Info Systems: Small Cap World Fund Inc. sold 18.57 lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 355.16 apiece.

  • India Pesticides: Sudha Agarwal sold 7.85 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 300 apiece.

  • RattanIndia Power: Abarc-Ast-002-Trust sold 2.9 crore shares (0.54%) at Rs 6.62 apiece.

  • Suven Pharmaceuticals: Rambabu Chirumamilla sold 38 lakh shares (1.5%) at Rs 530.68 apiece.

