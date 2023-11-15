Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; Asian Paints, Adani Energy, IDFC First, Grasim In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Nov. 15.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Asian Markets Trade Higher
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.2
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.43%
Brent crude down 0.07% at $82.41 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.14% at $78.15 per barrel
GIFT Nifty was down 17 or 0.09% at 19,731.5 as of 8:05 a.m.
Bitcoin was down 0.31% at $35,476.83
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 5% to 2%: Usha Martin
Ex/record date Interim dividend: Emami, PDS, SAT industries, Steelcast, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, Indraprastha Gas.
Move into short-term ASM framework: Antony Waste handling cell, BMW Industries, Carysil, Swan Energy.
Move out of short-term ASM framework: Vodafone Idea.
Insider Trades
Bajaj Finserve: Promoters Rishab Family Trust Rajivnayan Bajaj and Rajivnayan Bajaj sold 13 lakh and 2.55 lakh shares, respectively, while promoters Madhur Securities, Rupa Equities, Rahul Securities, and Shekhar Holdings bought 3.89 lakh shares each on Nov. 8.
Pledged Share Details
Inox wind: Promoter Inox Wind Energy released a pledge of 79.5 lakh shares on Nov. 9.