Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; Asian Paints, Adani Energy, IDFC First, Grasim In Focus

BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; Asian Paints, Adani Energy, IDFC First, Grasim In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Nov. 15.

15 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building In Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
NSE building In Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Asian Markets Trade Higher

Big Tech Fuels Nasdaq Rally Of Over 2%

  • Microsoft shares hit an all-time high

  • Tesla Inc. led gains by rising over 6%

  • Nvidia Corp. rallied for a 10th session


Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 104.2

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.43%

  • Brent crude down 0.07% at $82.41 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.14% at $78.15 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty was down 17 or 0.09% at 19,731.5 as of 8:05 a.m.

  • Bitcoin was down 0.31% at $35,476.83

Trading Tweaks

  • Price band revised from 5% to 2%: Usha Martin

  • Ex/record date Interim dividend: Emami, PDS, SAT industries, Steelcast, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, Indraprastha Gas.

  • Move into short-term ASM framework: Antony Waste handling cell, BMW Industries, Carysil, Swan Energy.

  • Move out of short-term ASM framework: Vodafone Idea.


Insider Trades

  • Bajaj Finserve: Promoters Rishab Family Trust Rajivnayan Bajaj and Rajivnayan Bajaj sold 13 lakh and 2.55 lakh shares, respectively, while promoters Madhur Securities, Rupa Equities, Rahul Securities, and Shekhar Holdings bought 3.89 lakh shares each on Nov. 8.

Pledged Share Details

  • Inox wind: Promoter Inox Wind Energy released a pledge of 79.5 lakh shares on Nov. 9.







