Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Open; Adani, Tata Motors, PVR, HPCL, IGL, DLF In Focus

Adani Transmission: The board approves Rs 8,500 crore of qualified institutional placement. The fundraise is subject to the receipt of the necessary approvals, including the approval of the members of the company and other regulatory and statutory approvals, as may be required. The board will also seek shareholder approval for the fundraiser.

Adani Enterprises: The board approves a fundraise of Rs 12,500 crore via QIP. It will seek the approval of shareholders for the aforesaid issuance.

Birla Corporation: Wholly owned subsidiary, RCCPL Pvt. Ltd., acquired limestone mining rights over 889.76 hectares in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, in a tripartite agreement with the Madhya Pradesh government and Sanghi Infrastructure for a consideration of Rs 5,155.49 crore.

Hindustan Petroleum: The company will incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary to consolidate all green and emerging business opportunities under one umbrella. The company is also exploring options to unlock value in the lubricant business, including carving it out.

Rail Vikas Nigam: A Rail Vikas Nigam-SCC Infrastructure joint venture received the letter of award for a project worth Rs 2,248.94 crore to plan, design, and construct the main canal and structures to provide irrigation facilities to 41,903 hectares for the Upper High-Level Canal of the Mahi Bajaj Sagar Project in Banswara, Rajasthan. RVNL has a 51% share in the joint venture.

Vedanta: The company approved capex of $296 million in Cairn Oil and Gas operations. It appointed Sonal Shrivastava as the chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2023. It also reappointed Navin Agarwal as whole-time director from Aug. 1, 2023, to July 31, 2028, and Priya Agarwal as non-executive director from May 17 to May 16, 2028.

Mahindra CIE Automotive: The company invested Rs 4.16 crore in associate Clean Max Deneb Power LLP to source green energy on a captive basis. The company has invested 8.36 crore in Clean Max Deneb, representing 26% of the latter’s total capital.

Canara Bank: The Reserve Bank of India imposed a penalty of Rs 2.92 crore on Canara Bank for regulatory violations.

Adani Green Energy: The board meeting to consider a proposal for raising funds, scheduled for May 13, has been postponed to May 24.

Sun Pharmaceuticals: The company received tentative approval from the U.S. FDA for its linagliptin tablets.

Indian Railways Finance Corporation: The company will consider and approve the market borrowing programme for the financial year 2022–23 on May 24.