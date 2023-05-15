Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Open; Adani, Tata Motors, PVR, HPCL, IGL, DLF In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 15.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 102.6
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.44%
Brent crude down 0.53% at $73.78 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.47% at $69.71 per barrel
SGX Nifty down 0.25% at 18,276.5 as of 8:18 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.95% at $27,207.88
Bulk Deals
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Plutus Wealth Management bought 65 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 184.63 apiece.
Block Deals
Nazara Technologies: Societe Generale bought 5.93 lakh shares (0.89%), Anupam Dhanuka sold 2.93 lakh (0.44%) and Anshu Dhanuka sold 3 lakh shares (0.45%) at Rs 570 apiece.
Pledge Share Details
Gati: Promoter group Manish Agarwal Benefit Trust revoked a pledge of 95,000 shares on May 8.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Final Dividend: Sula Vineyard, Tata Coffee
Record Date Final Dividend: Sula Vineyard
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Anupam Rasayan India
Record Date Interim Dividend: Anupam Rasayan India
Stocks To Watch: Adani, Tata Motors, Pfizer, PVR Inox, Hindustan Petroleum, Indraprastha Gas, DLF
Adani Transmission: The board approves Rs 8,500 crore of qualified institutional placement. The fundraise is subject to the receipt of the necessary approvals, including the approval of the members of the company and other regulatory and statutory approvals, as may be required. The board will also seek shareholder approval for the fundraiser.
Adani Enterprises: The board approves a fundraise of Rs 12,500 crore via QIP. It will seek the approval of shareholders for the aforesaid issuance.
Birla Corporation: Wholly owned subsidiary, RCCPL Pvt. Ltd., acquired limestone mining rights over 889.76 hectares in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, in a tripartite agreement with the Madhya Pradesh government and Sanghi Infrastructure for a consideration of Rs 5,155.49 crore.
Hindustan Petroleum: The company will incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary to consolidate all green and emerging business opportunities under one umbrella. The company is also exploring options to unlock value in the lubricant business, including carving it out.
Rail Vikas Nigam: A Rail Vikas Nigam-SCC Infrastructure joint venture received the letter of award for a project worth Rs 2,248.94 crore to plan, design, and construct the main canal and structures to provide irrigation facilities to 41,903 hectares for the Upper High-Level Canal of the Mahi Bajaj Sagar Project in Banswara, Rajasthan. RVNL has a 51% share in the joint venture.
Vedanta: The company approved capex of $296 million in Cairn Oil and Gas operations. It appointed Sonal Shrivastava as the chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2023. It also reappointed Navin Agarwal as whole-time director from Aug. 1, 2023, to July 31, 2028, and Priya Agarwal as non-executive director from May 17 to May 16, 2028.
Mahindra CIE Automotive: The company invested Rs 4.16 crore in associate Clean Max Deneb Power LLP to source green energy on a captive basis. The company has invested 8.36 crore in Clean Max Deneb, representing 26% of the latter’s total capital.
Canara Bank: The Reserve Bank of India imposed a penalty of Rs 2.92 crore on Canara Bank for regulatory violations.
Adani Green Energy: The board meeting to consider a proposal for raising funds, scheduled for May 13, has been postponed to May 24.
Sun Pharmaceuticals: The company received tentative approval from the U.S. FDA for its linagliptin tablets.
Indian Railways Finance Corporation: The company will consider and approve the market borrowing programme for the financial year 2022–23 on May 24.
Punjab National Bank: The lender will consider raising equity capital on May 19 through the issue of equity shares to eligible employees under the employee stock purchase scheme.
Q4 Results Today
Pfizer, PVR Inox, Kalyan Jewellers India, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Tube Investments of India, Asahi India Glass, Century Plyboards (I), Astral, Cantabil Retail India, Coromandel International, Goodluck India, HIL, Patel Engineering, PCBL, Procter & Gamble Health, SJS Enterprises, Skipper, Subex, Ugro Capital, Uttam Sugar Mills, Vesuvius India.
Earnings Fineprint
Avenue Supermarts Q4 FY23 (Consolidated figures, YoY)
Revenue up 21% at Rs 10594.11 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10469.41 crore)
Net profit up 8% at Rs 460.13 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 438.81 crore)
Ebitda up 4% to Rs 771.51 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 703.74 crore)
Margins at 7.3% versus 8.4%. (Bloomberg estimate: 6.7%)
Tata Motors Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 35% to Rs 1.06 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1.02 lakh crore)
Ebitda rose 58% to Rs 13,114 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,352.71 crore)
Ebitda margin stood at 12.4% vs 10.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.08%)
Net Profit at Rs 5,408 crore vs Rs 1,033 crore loss (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,558.46 crore)
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for the fiscal ended March 2023.
Hindustan Petroleum Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue 10.67% at Rs 1.08 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1.01 lakh crore)
Ebitda up 82.83% at Rs 5,129.74 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4072.60 crore)
Ebitda margin at 4.75% vs 2.87% (Bloomberg estimate: 4%)
Net profit up 78.77% at Rs 3,608.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 162.40 crore)
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.79% at Rs 1,350.63 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,343.15 crore)
Ebitda up 5.23% at Rs 451.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 408.06 crore)
EBitda margin at 33.46% vs 33% (Bloomberg estimate: 30.4%)
Net profit down 2.27% at Rs 316.22 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 280.10 crore)
The board declared the second interim dividend of Rs 21 per share for fiscal 2023. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as May 20, and it will be paid on and from June 8.
DLF Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.89% at Rs 1,456.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,583.93 crore)
Ebitda up 8.38% at Rs 398.35 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 504.48 crore)
Ebitda margin at 27.36% vs 23.75% (Bloomberg estimate: 31.8%)
Net profit up 40.45% at Rs 569.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 565.42 crore)
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share for the financial year 2022-23.
Indian Overseas Bank Q4 FY23 (Standalone)
Net interest income up 41.41% at Rs 2,276.11 crore
Net profit up 17.69% at Rs 650.07 crore
GNPA ratio at 7.44% vs 8.19%
NNPA ratio at 1.83% vs 2.43%
The board approved raising Rs 2,000 crore during financial year 2023-24—Rs 1,000 crore e through issue of equity shares, and another Rs 1,000 crore through Basel III compliant Tier II bonds.
Indraprastha Gas Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 53.28% at Rs 4,061.63 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,720.80 crore)
Ebitda down 6.83% at Rs 466.28 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 482.80 crore)
Ebitda margin at 11.48% vs 18.89% (Bloomberg estimate: 13%)
Net profit down 7.76% at Rs 397.51 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 372.90 crore)
Great Eastern Shipping Co. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 58.92% at Rs 1,455.98 crore
Ebitda up 119.39% at Rs 847.04 crore
Ebitda margin at 58.18% vs 42.14%
Net profit up 282.04% at Rs 721.94 crore
The board declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 9 per share, with a total outgo of Rs 128.49 crore for the year ended March 2023.
APL Apollo Tubes Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.13% at Rs 4,431.09 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,621.62 crore)
Ebitda up 21.34% at Rs 322.90 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 317 crore)
Ebitda margin at 7.29% vs 6.31% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.86%)
Net profit up 14.27% at Rs 201.82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 210.17 crore)
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2022-23.
Kennametal India Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Revenue up 4.07% at Rs 255.7 crore
Ebitda down 28.4% at Rs 30.5 crore
Ebitda margin at 11.93% vs 17.34%
Net profit down 42.01% at Rs 15.6 crore
The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share for the fiscal 2023, with record date fixed as May 25.
Dish TV India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 21.45% at Rs 504.82 crore
Ebitda down 95.73% at Rs 15.04 crore
Ebitda margin at 2.98% vs 54.85%
Net loss narrows to Rs 1,720.62 crore from Rs 2,031.99 crore loss.
SGX Nifty Signals Lower Open For The Benchmarks
U.S. stock futures declined, whereas the picture for Asian stocks was mixed. Japanese shares opened higher, while benchmarks in Australia and South Korea dropped along with futures for Hong Kong.
Stocks and bonds slipped in the U.S. on Friday as investors boosted bets on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes. The S&P 500 ended the week down 0.3%, while the Nasdaq 100 eked out a 0.6% advance.
Early trading hours on Monday saw much of the action in emerging-market currencies. The baht climbed as pro-democracy parties won a resounding victory in Thai elections, and the rand rallied after South Africa moved to ease tensions with the U.S.
Inflation concerns persist, with a preliminary University of Michigan sentiment survey showing consumers expect prices to rise at a 3.2% annual rate over the next five to 10 years, a 12-year high. In China, inflationary pressure has been in retreat, raising speculation that the central bank may ease monetary policy.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note in the U.S. was trading at 3.44%. Crude oil prices fell below the $74 mark, while Bitcoin advanced above $27,000 level.
At 8:18 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 0.25% at 18,276.5.
Domestic benchmark indices reversed early losses to close with gains, supported by advances in banking and auto stocks.
The Indian rupee continued its downward trend against the U.S. dollar as a stronger greenback attracted investor attention.
Foreign investors were net buyers for the twelfth straight day and bought equities worth Rs 1,014.06 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors remained sellers for a third day, and sold stocks worth Rs 922.19 crore, the NSE data showed.