Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani, Reliance, Cipla, Maruti, TVS In Focus

BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani, Reliance, Cipla, Maruti, TVS In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 15.
15 Mar 2023, 8:25 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A bronze bull statue stands at the entrance to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)</p></div>
KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Bearish Sentiment Augurs Well For Tactical Longs: Trade Setup

Zomato Liquidates Ireland Subsidiary With Effect From March 12

  • Zomato Jordan, a step-down subsidiary of the company located in Jordan was liquidated on March 12, 2023.

  • Closure of Jordan unit does not affect the turnover or revenue of the company, said Zomato.

Source: Exchange Filing


Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 103.6

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.66%

  • Brent crude up 0.97% to $78.20 per barrel

  • Nymex crude at $72.11 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty up 0.53% at 17,201.5 as of 8:22 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 1.27% to $24,949

Trading Tweaks

  • Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: GRM Overseas

  • Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Allcargo Logistics

  • Ex-Date Interim Dividend: CG Power and Industrial Solution

  • Record Date Interim Dividend: Allcargo Logistics

  • Record Date Interim Dividend: CG Power and Industrial Solution

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: GRM Overseas

Bulk Deals

  • Divgi TorqTransfer Systems: Quant Mutual Fund bought 2.64 lakh shares (0.86%) at 588.87 apiece, Sageone Investment Managers at 3.61 lakh shares (1.18%) at Rs 597.59 apiece, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) sold 3.74 lakh shares (1.22%) at Rs 590.32 apiece.

