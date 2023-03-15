Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani, Reliance, Cipla, Maruti, TVS In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 15.
Zomato Liquidates Ireland Subsidiary With Effect From March 12
Zomato Jordan, a step-down subsidiary of the company located in Jordan was liquidated on March 12, 2023.
Closure of Jordan unit does not affect the turnover or revenue of the company, said Zomato.
Source: Exchange Filing
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.6
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.66%
Brent crude up 0.97% to $78.20 per barrel
Nymex crude at $72.11 per barrel
SGX Nifty up 0.53% at 17,201.5 as of 8:22 a.m.
Bitcoin up 1.27% to $24,949
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: GRM Overseas
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Allcargo Logistics
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: CG Power and Industrial Solution
Record Date Interim Dividend: Allcargo Logistics
Record Date Interim Dividend: CG Power and Industrial Solution
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: GRM Overseas
Bulk Deals
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems: Quant Mutual Fund bought 2.64 lakh shares (0.86%) at 588.87 apiece, Sageone Investment Managers at 3.61 lakh shares (1.18%) at Rs 597.59 apiece, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) sold 3.74 lakh shares (1.22%) at Rs 590.32 apiece.