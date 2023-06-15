Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Little Changed As Infosys, TCS Drag; Healthcare Stocks Advance
Live updates on India's equity markets on June 15.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.15%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.17%.
Nine out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined with S&P BSE Information Technology falling the most, while ten sectors advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,588 stocks rose, 1,020 declined, and 111 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
Infosys Ltd., TCS Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and ONGC Ltd. were negatively adding to the change.
Whereas, ITC Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and Divi's Laboratories Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
Sensex, Nifty Little Changed: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices were little changed at the opening bell on Thursday after advancing for the third day on Wednesday.
Asian stocks climbed on Thursday after the Federal Reserve paused monetary tightening and China’s central bank cut a key lending rate to support its struggling economy.
Hong Kong’s benchmark index advanced about 1% while Japanese equities edged higher. Australian shares trimmed gains and the nation’s sovereign yield curve inverted after strong jobs data increased the case for further interest rate hikes from the central bank.
The S&P 500 had gained just 0.1% on Wednesday after Fed chief Jerome Powell said nearly all Fed officials expected it would be appropriate to raise interest rates “somewhat further” in 2023. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%, bringing its gain since the start of the year to 37%.
In Asia, investors will be focused on potential policy easing in China and retail and industrial data for May that is expected to show further slowing in the country’s sputtering recovery.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 7 0points or 0.11% at 63,158.43 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 19 points or 0.10% higher at 18,774.45.
Sensex, Nifty Mixed In Pre-Open Trade
Source: Bloomberg
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.02% on Thursday.
Source: Bloomberg