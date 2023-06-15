Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Little Changed As Infosys, TCS Drag; Healthcare Stocks Advance

India's benchmark stock indices were little changed at the opening bell on Thursday after advancing for the third day on Wednesday.

Asian stocks climbed on Thursday after the Federal Reserve paused monetary tightening and China’s central bank cut a key lending rate to support its struggling economy.

Hong Kong’s benchmark index advanced about 1% while Japanese equities edged higher. Australian shares trimmed gains and the nation’s sovereign yield curve inverted after strong jobs data increased the case for further interest rate hikes from the central bank.

The S&P 500 had gained just 0.1% on Wednesday after Fed chief Jerome Powell said nearly all Fed officials expected it would be appropriate to raise interest rates “somewhat further” in 2023. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%, bringing its gain since the start of the year to 37%.

In Asia, investors will be focused on potential policy easing in China and retail and industrial data for May that is expected to show further slowing in the country’s sputtering recovery.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 7 0points or 0.11% at 63,158.43 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 19 points or 0.10% higher at 18,774.45.