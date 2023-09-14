Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani, Wipro, Bombay Dyeing, IRCTC, NBCC In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Sept. 14.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.7
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.23%
Brent crude up 0.50% at $92.34 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.46% at $88.94 per barrel
GIFT Nifty up 32.5 points or 0.16% at 20,178.5 as of 8:05 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.08% at $26,205.79
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: ITI, NIIT
Price Band Revised From 20% To 5%: Bajaj Electricals
Ex-date Dividend: Refex Industries, J. Kumar Infraprojects, Amrutanjan Health Care, Prestige Estates Projects, TV Today Network, Vadilal Industries, Radico Khaitan, Caplin Point Laboratories, Ganesha Ecosphere, Paisalo Digital, BLS International Services, RHI Magnesita India, GOCL Corp., Sandhar Technologies
Ex-date AGM: Refex Industries, India Cements, J. Kumar Infraprojects, Amrutanjan Health Care, Radico Khaitan, Vadilal Industries, Jai Balaji Industries, Man Industries (India), Caplin Point Laboratories, Ganesha Ecosphere, Paisalo Digital, BLS International Services, Shyam Metalics and Energy, RHI Magnesita India, Prince Pipes and Fittings, GOCL Corp., Sandhar Technologies, Capacite Infraprojects.
Record-date Dividend: J. Kumar Infraprojects, Amrutanjan Health Care, Prestige Estates Projects, TV Today Network, Vadilal Industries, and Sandhar Technologies
Ex/Record Date Demerger: Bajaj Electricals
Ex/Record Date Buyback: BSE.
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: MPS, Pearl Global Industries, and Shakti Pumps (India)
Pledge Share Details
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: Promoter K Visweshwar Reddy revoked a pledge of 1,55 lakh shares on Sept. 11.
Stove Kraft: Promoter Rajendra Gandhi revoked a pledge of five lakh shares on Sept. 12.
Insider Trades
ADF Foods: Promoter Krish Bhavesh Thakkar sold 26,470 shares between Sept. 8 and 11.
Safari Industries (India): Promoter Safari Commercial sold 10,000 shares on Sept. 11.
Star Cement: Promoter Vinay and Company sold 9,500 shares between Sept. 7 and 8.
Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoter Deepa Ajay sold 8,337 shares on Sept. 12.
Bulk Deals
Jaiprakash Power Ventures: Jainam Broking bought 5.87 crore shares (0.85%) at Rs 9.7 apiece.
JTL Industries: SBI General Insurance bought six lakh shares (0.35%) at Rs 201 apiece.
NIIT: Mansi Share and Stock Advisors sold five lakh shares (0.37%) at Rs 140.75 apiece.
RattanIndia Power: Abarc-Ast-002-Trust sold three crore shares (0.55%) at Rs 6.5 apiece.