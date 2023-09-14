BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani, Wipro, Bombay Dyeing, IRCTC, NBCC In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Adani, Wipro, Bombay Dyeing, IRCTC, NBCC In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on Sept. 14.

14 Sep 2023, 8:09 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg</p></div>
A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 104.7

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.23%

  • Brent crude up 0.50% at $92.34 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.46% at $88.94 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty up 32.5 points or 0.16% at 20,178.5 as of 8:05 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 0.08% at $26,205.79

ALSO READ

Asian Stocks Advance; Japan to Sell 20-Year Bonds: Markets Wrap

Opinion
Asian Stocks Advance; Japan to Sell 20-Year Bonds: Markets Wrap
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT

Trading Tweaks

  • Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: ITI, NIIT

  • Price Band Revised From 20% To 5%: Bajaj Electricals

  • Ex-date Dividend: Refex Industries, J. Kumar Infraprojects, Amrutanjan Health Care, Prestige Estates Projects, TV Today Network, Vadilal Industries, Radico Khaitan, Caplin Point Laboratories, Ganesha Ecosphere, Paisalo Digital, BLS International Services, RHI Magnesita India, GOCL Corp., Sandhar Technologies

  • Ex-date AGM: Refex Industries, India Cements, J. Kumar Infraprojects, Amrutanjan Health Care, Radico Khaitan, Vadilal Industries, Jai Balaji Industries, Man Industries (India), Caplin Point Laboratories, Ganesha Ecosphere, Paisalo Digital, BLS International Services, Shyam Metalics and Energy, RHI Magnesita India, Prince Pipes and Fittings, GOCL Corp., Sandhar Technologies, Capacite Infraprojects.

  • Record-date Dividend: J. Kumar Infraprojects, Amrutanjan Health Care, Prestige Estates Projects, TV Today Network, Vadilal Industries, and Sandhar Technologies

  • Ex/Record Date Demerger: Bajaj Electricals

  • Ex/Record Date Buyback: BSE.

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: MPS, Pearl Global Industries, and Shakti Pumps (India)

ALSO READ

US Core CPI Picks Up, Keeping Another Fed Hike in Play This Year

Opinion
US Core CPI Picks Up, Keeping Another Fed Hike in Play This Year
Read More

Pledge Share Details

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: Promoter K Visweshwar Reddy revoked a pledge of 1,55 lakh shares on Sept. 11.

Stove Kraft: Promoter Rajendra Gandhi revoked a pledge of five lakh shares on Sept. 12.

ALSO READ

Tesla To Source Components Worth $1.9 Billion From India In FY24, Says Piyush Goyal

Opinion
Tesla To Source Components Worth $1.9 Billion From India In FY24, Says Piyush Goyal
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Trades

ADF Foods: Promoter Krish Bhavesh Thakkar sold 26,470 shares between Sept. 8 and 11.

Safari Industries (India): Promoter Safari Commercial sold 10,000 shares on Sept. 11.

Star Cement: Promoter Vinay and Company sold 9,500 shares between Sept. 7 and 8.

Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoter Deepa Ajay sold 8,337 shares on Sept. 12.

ALSO READ

Fed on Alert for One More Hike After ‘Disappointing’ Inflation

Opinion
Fed on Alert for One More Hike After ‘Disappointing’ Inflation
Read More

Bulk Deals

Jaiprakash Power Ventures: Jainam Broking bought 5.87 crore shares (0.85%) at Rs 9.7 apiece.

JTL Industries: SBI General Insurance bought six lakh shares (0.35%) at Rs 201 apiece.

NIIT: Mansi Share and Stock Advisors sold five lakh shares (0.37%) at Rs 140.75 apiece.

RattanIndia Power: Abarc-Ast-002-Trust sold three crore shares (0.55%) at Rs 6.5 apiece.

ALSO READ

Byju's Says Residual Loan Money Invested In High-Grade Fixed Income Assets

Opinion
Byju's Says Residual Loan Money Invested In High-Grade Fixed Income Assets
Read More



Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT