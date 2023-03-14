Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Volatile As Reliance, HDFC Twins Gain; Divgi Listing In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 14.
Krsnaa Diagnostics Gains On Delivering 100 Pathology Collection Centres To BMC
Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. advanced 4.89% to Rs 401.9 apiece in trade on Friday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading lower by 0.13%.
The company operationalised 100 more pathology collection centres in Mumbai for BMC dispensaries and hospitals under the ‘Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thakeray Chikitsa’ project.
The stock gained as much as 8.46% intraday, rising the most in three trading sessions since March 8, 2023. Total traded volume stood at 12.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.6.
Out of the two analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 111.1% over the next 12 months.
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower
Indian equity benchmarks open mixed amid volatility.
Asian markets extended declines led by weakness in financial stocks as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank continued to reverberate across global markets.
The S&P 500 closed on Monday down 0.2%, after bouncing between gains and losses amid a rout in bank shares while the policy-sensitive Nasdaq climbed 0.8%, the most in over a week. The fallout from SVB’s collapse prompted President Joe Biden to promise stronger regulation of US lenders, while reassuring depositors that their money is safe.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 70 points or 0.12% at 58,168.40 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 6 points or 0.04% higher at 17,160.55.
Indices Mixed At Pre-Open
Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency weakened by 13 paise to open at 82.26 against the greenback. It closed at 82.13 on Monday.
