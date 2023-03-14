Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Volatile As Reliance, HDFC Twins Gain; Divgi Listing In Focus

Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. advanced 4.89% to Rs 401.9 apiece in trade on Friday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading lower by 0.13%.

The company operationalised 100 more pathology collection centres in Mumbai for BMC dispensaries and hospitals under the ‘Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thakeray Chikitsa’ project.

The stock gained as much as 8.46% intraday, rising the most in three trading sessions since March 8, 2023. Total traded volume stood at 12.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.6.

Out of the two analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 111.1% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing