Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals A Cautious Open; Adani, Rail Vikas, Patanjali Foods In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals A Cautious Open; Adani, Rail Vikas, Patanjali Foods In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on July 14.

14 Jul 2023, 8:19 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Signage of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) on its building in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg</p></div>
Signage of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) on its building in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Volatility Is Back As Distribution Is Seen At Higher Levels: Trade Setup

video
Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 99.7

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.77%

  • Brent crude up 0.14% at $81.47 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.22% at $77.06 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty down 0.04% or 7.5 points at 19,550.5 as of 8:15 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 0.23% at $31,457.94

Trading Tweaks:  

  • Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: Reflex Industries   

  • Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Zen Technologies   

  • Ex-Date Dividend: Lupin, REC, Kabra Extrusion Technik, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Coromandel International, Thirumalai Chemicals, Apollo Tyres, Artemis Medicare Services, AU Small Finance Bank, Atul, Bosch, Birlasoft, Control Print, Expleo Solutions, Globus Spirits, Hindustan Zinc, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Safari Industries (India), Ultramarine & Pigments, Tasty Bite Eatables, Shanthi Gears, Mahindra Logistics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ksolves India, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries.  

  • Ex-Date Bonus Issue: Aptech  

  • Ex-Date Income Distribution: India Infrastructure Trust  

  • Ex-Date Annual General Meeting: Mahindra & Mahindra, Globus Spirits, Kabra Extrusion Technik, Thirumalai Chemicals, Coromandel International  

  • Record-Date Dividend: Lupin, REC, Coromandel International, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Kabra Extrusion Technik, Apollo Tyres, Artemis Medicare Services, AU Small Finance Bank, Expleo Solutions, Birlasoft, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Safari Industries (India), Kirloskar Ferrous Industries  

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Zen Technologies  

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: HEG, Olectra Greentech  

Pledge Details 

  • Jindal Steel and Power: Promoter Opelina Sustainable Services revoked a pledge of 9.13 crore shares between July 5 and 8. 

  • Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals revoked a pledge of 1.25 crore shares on July 12. 

Bulk Deals

  • CSB Bank: Omers Administration Corporation sold 15 lakh shares (0.9%) at Rs 295 apiece. 

  • Centurytex: Vanderbilt University sold 6.5 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 903.01 apiece. 

