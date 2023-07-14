Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals A Cautious Open; Adani, Rail Vikas, Patanjali Foods In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on July 14.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Volatility Is Back As Distribution Is Seen At Higher Levels: Trade Setup
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 99.7
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.77%
Brent crude up 0.14% at $81.47 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.22% at $77.06 per barrel
GIFT Nifty down 0.04% or 7.5 points at 19,550.5 as of 8:15 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.23% at $31,457.94
Trading Tweaks:
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: Reflex Industries
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Zen Technologies
Ex-Date Dividend: Lupin, REC, Kabra Extrusion Technik, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Coromandel International, Thirumalai Chemicals, Apollo Tyres, Artemis Medicare Services, AU Small Finance Bank, Atul, Bosch, Birlasoft, Control Print, Expleo Solutions, Globus Spirits, Hindustan Zinc, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Safari Industries (India), Ultramarine & Pigments, Tasty Bite Eatables, Shanthi Gears, Mahindra Logistics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ksolves India, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries.
Ex-Date Bonus Issue: Aptech
Ex-Date Income Distribution: India Infrastructure Trust
Ex-Date Annual General Meeting: Mahindra & Mahindra, Globus Spirits, Kabra Extrusion Technik, Thirumalai Chemicals, Coromandel International
Record-Date Dividend: Lupin, REC, Coromandel International, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Kabra Extrusion Technik, Apollo Tyres, Artemis Medicare Services, AU Small Finance Bank, Expleo Solutions, Birlasoft, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Safari Industries (India), Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Zen Technologies
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: HEG, Olectra Greentech
Pledge Details
Jindal Steel and Power: Promoter Opelina Sustainable Services revoked a pledge of 9.13 crore shares between July 5 and 8.
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals revoked a pledge of 1.25 crore shares on July 12.
Bulk Deals
CSB Bank: Omers Administration Corporation sold 15 lakh shares (0.9%) at Rs 295 apiece.
Centurytex: Vanderbilt University sold 6.5 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 903.01 apiece.