Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower In Pre-Open; Infosys, NTPC, IRCTC, Tata Power In Focus

India's benchmark stock indices opened lower on Wednesday after a mixed closed on Tuesday.

India's Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 6.83% in August, as compared with 7.44% in July, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Tuesday. The July figures were the highest in 15 months.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 33 points, or 0.05%, at 67,188.64, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 4 points of 0.02% lower at 19,989.50.

Share indices in the Asian region were mixed in early trade amid caution before the release of the U.S. CPI print for August, due later today. Hong Kong shares opened higher and looked set to end a five-day losing streak, while mainland China’s main stock index was just marginally in the green.

Stocks fell in Australia, with tech shares leading declines, and swung to a loss in Japan following earlier gains. US stock futures were little changed in Asia.

The Fed fund future traders are pricing in a 93% possibility of a pause in the U.S. central bank's next policy review meeting on Sep 19-20, while the rest expect a 25-basis-point rate hike, showed the CME FedWatch tool. Meanwhile, the tool showed, traders are factoring in a 40% chance for another 25-bps hike in Fed's November meeting.