Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Infosys, HDFC Bank Drag; HCL Tech Up Over 2%

About 20.7 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade.0.05% equity changed hands at Rs 128.23 apiece.Buyers and sellers not known immediately.Source: Bloomberg.Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd. advanced as its profit beat analyst estimates in the July-September quarter of fiscal 2024. The company also trimmed its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal despite blockbuster dealmaking, underscoring the “slower for longer” growth pangs for the Indian IT services industry.Revenue of India's third largest IT services company rose 1.4% over the previous three months to Rs 26,672 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 29,645-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.HCLTech Q2 FY24 Earnings Highlights (QoQ)Revenue up 1.4% at Rs 26,672 crore vs Rs 26,296 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 29,645 crore).EBIT up 10.83% at Rs 4,919 crore vs Rs 4,438 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,749 crore).EBIT margin at 18.44% vs 16.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.62%).Net profit up 8.6% at Rs 3,833 crore vs Rs 3,531 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,756 crore).Interim dividend of Rs 12 per share declared.In dollar terms, HCLTech’s revenue rose 0.8% sequentially to $3,225 million in the July-September quarter. It was up 1% in constant currency terms. The Noida-based IT company now expects to grow at 5-6% in FY24 as against 6–8% estimated earlier. Operational profitability is seen at 18-19%..The scrip rose as much as 3.49% to Rs 1,266.50 apiece, the most in a single day since Aug. 11, 2023. It pared gains to trade 2.73% higher at Rs 1,257.15 apiece, compared to a 0.34% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:237 a.m. It has risen 20.85% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.6.22 out of the 43 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, 15 recommend a 'hold' and six suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 2.1%..Shares of Infosys Ltd. fell to over one month low after the I.T. major lowered its revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2024 for a second straight time as the Indian IT services industry braces for a slowdown.Revenue of India’s second largest IT services firm rose 2.8% over the previous three months to Rs 38,994 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 38,503-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.Infosys Q2 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)Revenue up 2.8% at Rs 38,994 crore vs Rs 37,933 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 38,503 crore).EBIT up 4.8% at Rs 8,274 crore vs Rs 7,891 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,088 crore).EBIT margin at 21.20% vs 20.80% (Bloomberg estimate: 21%).Net profit up 4.5% at Rs 6,215 crore vs Rs 5,945 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,266.50 crore).Interim dividend of Rs 18 per share declared.Attrition rate at 14.6% vs 17.3%.In dollar terms, Infosys’ revenue rose 2.2% sequentially to $4,718 million in the July-September quarter. It was up 2.3% in constant currency terms..Shares of Infosys Ltd. fell as much as 4.47% to Rs 1,400 apiece, the lowest level since Aug. 22, 2023. It pared losses to trade 2.53% lower at Rs 1,428.45 apiece, compared to a 0.37% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:25 a.m. It has fallen 5.2% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 17 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 40.21 out of the 45 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, 15 recommend a 'hold' and nine suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 7.6%..The broader market indices open mixed; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 0.13%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was also 0.05% higher.Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while four advanced. S&P BSE Bankex fell the most.\tThe market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,281 stocks rose, 1,029 declined, while 99 remained unchanged on the BSE..India's benchmark stock indices opened lower on Friday after snapping two days of advance on Thursday. "According to the charts Nifty may be taking support at 19,720, followed by 19,675 and 19,600. On the higher side, 19,850 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 19,875 and 19,920." said Deven Mehata, Research Analyst at Choice Broking.At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 350 points, or 0.53%, at 66,058.70, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 140 points or 0.70% lower at 19,654.55.Shares in Asia declined after the latest U.S. inflation data bolstered bets on Federal Reserve rate hikes. MSCI’s Asia Pacific Index fell about 0.9%, on course to snap a six-day winning streak, with the region’s benchmark indexes in the red. Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares extended losses from the openBenchmark indices fell in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong, while also slipping in Australia.Elsewhere, U.S. equity futures contracts were little changed after the S&P 500 fell for the first time in five days, with banks underperforming ahead of earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. Friday. .At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 350 points, or 0.53%, at 66,058.70, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 140 points or 0.70% lower at 19,654.55.Source: Bloomberg.The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.31% on Friday.Source: Bloomberg.The local currency opened flat at 83.25 against the U.S dollar on Friday. Source: Bloomberg.U.S. Dollar Index at 106.5U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.67%Brent crude up 0.52% at $86.45 per barrel Nymex crude up 0.78% at $83.56 per barrel GIFT Nifty was up 15 points or 0.08% at 19,690 as of 8:10 a.m. Bitcoin was up 0.17% at $26,783.01.Asian Stocks Under Pressure From Soaring US Yields: Markets Wrap.Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Shilchar Technologies, SEPCPrice Band Revised From 10% To 5%: OmaxePrice Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Prakash Industries.Byju's Is Unravelling With Little Time To Fix Its Balance Sheet.360 One Wam: Norges Bank bought 32.76 lakh shares (0.91%) for Rs 511.2 apiece. Angel One Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue is up 40.6% at Rs 1047.9 crore vs. Rs 745.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 668.9 crore).Net profit is up 42.62% at Rs 304.5 crore vs. Rs 213.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 283.2 crore).Kesoram Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue is up 12.83% at Rs 953.8 crore vs. Rs 845.27 crore.Ebitda is up 32.54% at Rs 69.08 crore vs. Rs 52.12 crore.Margins at 7.24% vs. 6.16%Net loss of Rs 58.37 crore vs. net loss of Rs 59.05 croreAnand Rathi Wealth Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue is up 34.19% at Rs 182.58 crore vs. Rs 136.06 crore.Net profit is up 34.29% at Rs 57.68 crore vs. Rs 42.95 crore.AUM grew 33.8% to Rs 47,957 crore vs. Rs 35,842 crore..HCLTech Q2 Results: FY24 Guidance Cut Even As Profit Surges Nearly 9%.Den Networks, HDFC Life, Tata Steel Long Products, Sai Silks (Kalamandir), Som Distilleries & Breweries.India Calls Hamas Attacks on Israel 'Terror' But Reaffirms Sovereign Palestine Stand. Infosys' Q2 FY24 attrition fell to 14.6% vs. 17.3% QoQ. An interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share was declared, with the record date set for Oct. 25.HCLTech: The company clocked the highest ever new bookings of $4 billion in Q2. Its attrition fell to 14.2% vs. 23.8% YoY. An interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share was declared, with the record date set for Oct. 20.Tech Mahindra: Company to sell a 33% stake in a South African unit for ZAR 23.95 million (approximately Rs 10.5 crore). Divestment is undertaken to comply with South African Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment guidelines.Maruti Suzuki: The company will consider a preferential issue of equity to Suzuki Motor Corp. as consideration for acquiring Suzuki Motor Gujarat.Airline Stocks: Air passenger traffic grew 18.3% to 1.22 crore in September. Indigo's market share increased to 63.4% in September from 63.3% in August; Vistara's share increased to 10% from 9.8%; and AirAsia India's share fell to 6.7% from 7.1%.IRB Infrastructure Trust: The company has executed definitive agreements with affiliates of Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC as financial investors and SPV Samakhiyali Tollway to implement the Rs 2,092 crore Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT project in Gujarat. The Trust will acquire a 99.96% stake in STPL for a total consideration of Rs 116.2 crore.GMR Airports Infrastructure: September passenger traffic was up 23% YoY at 94.16 lakh and aircraft movements were up 14% YoY at 62,230.Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: The company has been issued Form 483 with nine observations from the U.S. FDA for Bachupally Manufacturing Plant, Hyderabad. The inspection was conducted from Oct. 4 to Oct. 12.Sun Pharmaceuticals: Sun Pharma's CEQUA 0.09% phase 4 study data shows sustained improvement in dry eye disease signs and symptoms in patients who switched from Restasis 0.05%.Lupin: The company has received tentative approval from the US FDA to market a generic equivalent of Xywav Oral Solution, of Ireland's Jazz Pharmaceuticals. The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Somerset facility in the U.S.Panacea Biotec: The company has been issued Form 483 with nine observations from the U.S. FDA for the Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh. The inspection was conducted from Oct. 3 to Oct. 12.Glenmark Pharma: The company’s subsidiary Ichnos Sciences Inc has entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement for its OX40 antagonist monoclonal antibody portfolio with Astria Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company.Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The company has entered into a $20 million growth agreement with Visa Worldwide for 5 years to further their alliance in support of the issuance of Forex CoBrand Cards.BGR Energy Systems: The company wins an order worth Rs 112.75 crore from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals for the supply of air-cooled heat exchanges to be delivered by Oct. 9, 2024.One 97 Communication: RBI imposes a monetary penalty of Rs 5.39 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for non-compliance on multiple frontsSJVN: Unit SJVN Green Energy received an LoA from Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam for the development of a 100 MW solar power project worth Rs 600 crore to be executed over 18 months. The project will be developed on a build-own-operate basis.IRCON: The company has been granted 'Navratna' status by the Department of Public Enterprise.RITES: The government granted 'Navratna' status to RITES.Vedanta: Odisha's customs commissioner officer imposes a customs duty of Rs 1.56 crore and a penalty and fine of Rs 2.9 crore on Vedanta's Aluminum business (and BALCO) for the sale of goods without obtaining necessary approvals. The company also incorporates a wholly-owned subsidiary named Vedanta Iron and Steel as part of its demerger plan.Kesoram Industries: Sales volume grew 16.9% to 3.73 million tonnes in the first half of FY24.Steel Strips Wheels: The acquisition of AMW Autocomponent under CIRP has been approved verbally by NCLT, Ahmedabad.Angel One: Total orders rise 36.1% QoQ to 338 million in Q2. The company added 2.1 million clients in Q2, the highest in a quarter. The Board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 12.7 per share.IDBI Bank: The bank has hiked the 2-year to 3-year MCLR by 10 bps and the overnight to one-year MCLR by 15 bps.Bank of Maharashtra: One-year MCLR has been revised upwards to 8.7% from 8.6%.Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: The company invests an additional Rs 75 crore in subsidiary Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures via partly paid equity and preference shares.REC: Khavda IVA Power Transmission, Rajasthan IV A Power Transmission, and Rajasthan IV C Power Transmission have been incorporated as wholly owned subsidiaries of REC Power Development & Consultancy, each with an authorised share capital of Rs 5 lakh..Infosys Q2 Results: Guidance Trimmed Again Even As Revenue, Profit Rise.Shares in Asia declined after the latest U.S. inflation data bolstered bets on Federal Reserve rate hikes. Benchmark indexes fell in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong, while also slipping in Australia.U.S. equity futures contracts were little changed after the S&P 500 fell for the first time in five days, with banks underperforming ahead of earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. on Friday.The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.69%, and Bitcoin was below the $27,000 level. Brent crude was trading beyond $86 a barrel, whereas WTI crude was above $83 mark.At 8:10 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 15 points or 0.08% at 19,690.India's benchmark stock indices closed lower, snapping two days of gains after swinging between gains and losses for most of Thursday. Media, metals and energy led the advance, whereas the information technology sector was under pressure.Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday for the 17th consecutive session. 