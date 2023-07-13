Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As HDFC Bank, TCS, RIL Lead; HCL Tech Drops After Muted Q1
Live updates on India's equity markets on July 13.
Broader Markets Open Higher
The broader market indices opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.34%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.61% higher.
Seventeen out of 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced with S&P BSE Metal and S&P BSE Bankex setors gaining the most. S&P BSE Utilities and S&P BSE Power sectors declined.
The market breadth was split in between buyers and sellers. About 1,729 stocks rose, 557 declined, while 99 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened higher on Thursday as I.T. majors kicked off the June quarter earnings with a muted growth. The indices had snapped two days of gains to end lower on Wednesday.
Asian markets followed gains in U.S. equities after the American inflation rate slid to a two-year low, easing pressure on global markets from rising interest rates in the world’s biggest economy.
An Asian share gauge headed for the highest close in more than three weeks, supported by gains in Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. Sony Group Corp. climbed as much as 5.1% in Tokyo after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded its recommendation to buy from neutral. US stock futures rose.
Technology stocks in Hong Kong rallied for a fourth day after Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with senior executives from the country’s leading technology firms on Wednesday. The inflation data propelled the S&P 500 to its highest close since April 2022 on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed, jumping 1.2%.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 273 points or 0.42% at 65,667.07 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 111 points or 0.57% lower at 19,495.20.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Declines
The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 bps lower at 7.09% on Thursday.
It closed at 7.11% on Wednesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthened 28 paise to open at 81.97 against the U.S dollar on Thursday.
The local currency closed at 82.25 on Wednesday.
Source: Bloomberg