Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As HDFC Bank, TCS, RIL Lead; HCL Tech Drops After Muted Q1

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher on Thursday as I.T. majors kicked off the June quarter earnings with a muted growth. The indices had snapped two days of gains to end lower on Wednesday.

Asian markets followed gains in U.S. equities after the American inflation rate slid to a two-year low, easing pressure on global markets from rising interest rates in the world’s biggest economy.

An Asian share gauge headed for the highest close in more than three weeks, supported by gains in Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. Sony Group Corp. climbed as much as 5.1% in Tokyo after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded its recommendation to buy from neutral. US stock futures rose.

Technology stocks in Hong Kong rallied for a fourth day after Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with senior executives from the country’s leading technology firms on Wednesday. The inflation data propelled the S&P 500 to its highest close since April 2022 on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed, jumping 1.2%.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 273 points or 0.42% at 65,667.07 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 111 points or 0.57% lower at 19,495.20.