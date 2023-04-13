Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open With Declines As IndusInd Bank, TCS, HCL Technologies Drag

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. fell 0.87% to Rs 3,213.3 apiece, as of 9:28 a.m., in trade on Thursday compared to the decline in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.06%.

The stock gained as much as 1.77% intraday, the most since April 11. Total traded volume stood at 4.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.7.

Out of the 49 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, 14 recommend a 'hold' and 12 suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.

The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 7.2%.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing