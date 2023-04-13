Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open With Declines As IndusInd Bank, TCS, HCL Technologies Drag
Live updates on India's equity markets on April 13.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
TCS Decline After Q3 Earnings As Margins Miss Estimates
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. declined in trade on Thursday after its revenue and profit met estimates in the final quarter of fiscal 2023 amid a banking crisis in its largest market. However, its margins came short.
Revenue of India’s largest IT services firm increased 1.6% over the previous quarter to Rs 59,162 crore in the three months ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 59,505 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
TCS Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue up 1.6% at Rs 59,162 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 59,505 crore.
EBIT up 1.4% at Rs 14,488 crore, as compared with a forecast of Rs 14,896 crore.
EBIT margin at 24.48% versus 24.53%, as compared with an estimate of 25.03%.
Net profit up 5.08% at Rs 11,436 crore. Analysts had forecast it at Rs 11,535 crore.
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. fell 0.87% to Rs 3,213.3 apiece, as of 9:28 a.m., in trade on Thursday compared to the decline in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.06%.
The stock gained as much as 1.77% intraday, the most since April 11. Total traded volume stood at 4.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.7.
Out of the 49 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, 14 recommend a 'hold' and 12 suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 7.2%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Adani Group Company Stocks Open Mixed
NDTV Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., ACC Ltd., and Adani Power Ltd. rose in early trade on Thursday morning, whereas the rest of the group company stocks declined.
Source: Bloomberg
Broader Markets Open Higher
The broader market indices opened higher; S&P BSE MidCap Index was up by 0.36%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.38%.
Eighteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Information Technology and S&P BSE Teck declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,638 stocks rose 770 declined, and 86 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., ONGC Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd. were the top gainers in the NSE Nifty 50 gauge.
IndusInd Bank Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and TCS Ltd. were the top losers in the NSE Nifty 50 gauge.
Source: Bloomberg
Sensex, Nifty Decline At Opening Bell
Indian equity benchmarks declined in trade on Thursday morning after extending gains for eight straight days at closing on Wednesday.
Asian markets extended declines as traders assessed the prospects of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve in May and a report that SoftBank Group Corp. was selling a stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific Index dropped with tech stocks in Hong Kong leading regional losses. Shares of Alibaba sank as much as 5.2% in Hong Kong and Sunac China Holdings Ltd. slid by a record as its stock trading resumed after a year's halt.
U.S. futures fluctuated after both the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed Wednesday near session lows.
On Wednesday, the headline U.S. consumer prices rose less than economists forecast, while the closely watched core CPI number — which excludes food and energy — increased 0.4%, meeting estimates. As per FOMC minutes, Fed officials project a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years.
Back home, India's retail inflation eased to 15 month low as it dipped to 5.66%, compared to 6.44% in February.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 28 points or 0.05% at 60,364.33 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was lower by 5 points or 0.03% at 17,807.30.