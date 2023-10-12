Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Swing As TCS Drags, Axis Bank Leads; Aster DM Up Over 9%

Plaza Wires lists at Rs 76.00 apiece on NSE vs issue price of Rs 54.00 at a premium of 40.74%.Plaza Wires lists at Rs 84.00 apiece on BSE vs issue price of Rs 54.00 at a premium of 55.56%.Source: Exchanges.To acquire Omnifin Loan Management System from a S Software.Value of target business is up to Rs 82 crore.2.15 lakh shares proposed to be issued at Rs 1,250 apiece.Source: Exchange Filing.Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. declined after the growth was subdued in what is seasonally a strong quarter for India’s $250-billion IT services sector.Revenue of India’s largest IT services firm rose 0.52% over the previous three months to Rs 59,692 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 60,641 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. TCS Q2 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)Revenues up 0.52% at Rs 59,692 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 60,641 crore)EBIT up 5.02% at Rs 14,483 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14,420 crore)EBIT margin at 24.26% vs 23.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.78%)Net profit up 2.42% at Rs 11,342 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,372 crore)In constant currency terms, TCS’ revenue rose 2.8% year-on-year to $7.21 billion in July-September.The company has declared a share buyback worth Rs 17,000 crore at Rs 4,150 apiece. That’s a 14.95% premium to Wednesday’s close. An interim dividend of Rs 9 per share has also been declared.The company’s order book stood at $11.2 billion with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6. The attrition rate was 14.9% on a trailing 12-month basis in July–September, as against 17% in the April–June quarter..The scrip fell as much as 1.57% intraday to Rs 3,553.05 apiece, the lowest level since Oct. 5, 2022, before paring losses to trade 1.47% lower at Rs 3,556.70 apiece, as of 9:50 a.m. This compares to a 0.12% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.It has risen 11.4% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.5.Out of the 46 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, 15 recommend a 'hold,' and nine suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 3.2%..The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.45%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was also 0.49% higher.Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while four declined. S&P BSE Power rose the most.\tThe market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,803 stocks rose, 644 declined, while 93 remained unchanged on the BSE..India's benchmark stock indices opened marginally higher on Thursday after advancing for the second sesssion on Wednesday.At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 92 points, or 0.14%, at 66,564.57, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 11 points or 0.06% higher at 19,822.70.Equity markets in Asia opened higher after U.S. shares gained for a fourth day as traders shrugged off a hotter-than-estimated wholesale inflation reading.Stock benchmarks climbed at least 0.8% in Japan and South Korea, putting MSCI’s Asian equity index on course for a sixth day of gains. The Hang Seng Index jumped as much as 2.1% after China’s state-owned Central Huijin Investment Ltd. increased its stake in the nation’s biggest banks for the first time since 2015. Oil fell for a third day, erasing all of the surge on Monday that followed Hamas’ attack on Israel. Contracts for U.S. stocks also advanced after the S&P 500 capped the longest winning streak since August on Wednesday as investors focused on less hawkish comments from Federal Reserve speakers. .At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 92 points, or 0.14%, at 66,564.57, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 11 points or 0.06% higher at 19,822.70.Source: Bloomberg.The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.31% on Thursday.Source: Bloomberg.The local currency strengthened about 3 paise to open at 83.16 against the U.S dollar on Thursday. It closed at 83.19 on Wednesday. Source: Bloomberg.FOMC Sept. 19-20 Meet Minutes Officials saw risks to goals as more two-sided.'All' members agreed that rates should stay restrictive for some time.Many saw downside risks to growth, despite resilience.Officials agreed tighter credit likely to dampen activity.Most continued to see upside inflation risks.Source: U.S. Federal Reserve.Announces tender offer results as of the early tender date with respect to the tender offer for 3.375% senior notes due 2024. $212,972,000 of notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the tender offer as of the early tender date.Source: Exchange Filing.U.S. Dollar Index at 105.7U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.57%Brent crude down 0.44% at $85.44 per barrel Nymex crude down 0.55% at $83.03 per barrel GIFT Nifty was up 22 points or 0.11% at 19,852 as of 8:10 a.m. Bitcoin was up 0.26% at $26,785.53.Asian Stocks Gain After U.S. Brushes Off Hot PPI: Markets Wrap.Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Infibeam Avenues, Sasken TechnologiesMove Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services.How Slice Scored A Bank License From RBI.Infibeam Avenues: Mayur Desai HUF sold while Abhishek Mayur Desai bought 80 lakh shares (0.29% stake) at Rs 22.35 apiece..IiAS Recommends Voting Against Anant Ambani To Board Of RIL.TCS Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 0.52% at Rs 59,692 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 60,641 crore).EBIT up 5.29% at Rs 14,483 crore . (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14,420 crore).EBIT margin at 24.26% vs. 23.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.78%)Net profit up 2.42% at Rs 11,342 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,372 crore).National (Standard) India Q2 FY24 (YoY)Revenue down 52.33% at Rs 0.51 crore.Ebitda loss of Rs 0.30 crore vs. Rs 1.12 croreNet profit up 263.63% at Rs 2.8 crore.Note: Other income is up 71% at Rs 4.14 crore.Delta Corp Q2FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 0.23% at Rs 270.59 crore.Ebitda down 0.26% at Rs 100.08 crore.Margins at 36.98% vs. 37.16%Net profit up 1.74% at Rs 69.44 crore.Signatureglobal (India) Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 69.4% at Rs 165.8 crore.Ebitda loss of Rs 16.66 crore vs. Ebitda profit of Rs 25.11 croreNet loss of Rs 7.18 crore vs. net profit of Rs 3.27 croreSamhi Hotels Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 12.96% at Rs 190.44 crore.Ebitda down 13.9% at Rs 45.34 crore.Margins at 23.80% vs. 31.23%Net loss of Rs 83.49 crore vs. net loss of Rs 100.88 croreZaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue down 36.71% at Rs 118.47 crore.Ebitda down 55.96% at Rs 7.94 crore.Margins at 6.7% vs 9.63%Net profit down 72.88% at Rs 2.05 crore.The company guides revenue growth for FY23 in the range of 40-50%, ESPO expense to be around Rs 20 crore, adjusted ebitda margin before ESOP expense between 11-13%.Israel Latest: Sirens Sound In North, Israel Forms War Cabinet.Anand Rathi Wealth, Angel One, HCL Technologies, HDFC AMC, Infosys, JTL Industries, Kesoram Industries, and Kintech Renewables.RV Capital Aims To Raise Up To $100 Million Through India Private Credit Fund.Plaza Wires: The shares will be listed on the stock exchanges on Thursday. The issue price is Rs 54 apiece. The Rs 71.28 crore IPO was subscribed to 160.97 times on its final day. Bids were led by non-institutional investors (388.09 times), retail investors (374.81 times), and institutional investors (42.84 times)..SBI Mutual Fund Gets RBI Nod For Stake Buy In IndusInd Bank.TCS: The IT major's board approves a buyback of 4.09 crore shares (1.12%) at Rs 4,150 apiece, aggregating to Rs 17,000 crore. An interim dividend of Rs 9 per share was also approved by the board, with Oct. 19 as the record date.Larsen & Toubro: The company received a Rs 64.98 lakh penalty order from the GST authority for disallowance of the transitional credit claimed.Maruti Suzuki: The auto manufacturer started exporting the Indian-manufactured off-roader Jimny 5-Door to Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, among other destinations.Adani Enterprises: The company raised Rs 700 crore through an allotment of 70,000 NCDs on a private placement basis.JSW Steel: The company was declared the preferred bidder for the Jaisinghpura Iron Ore North Block in Karnataka with 17.66 million tonne of reserves.IndusInd Bank: SBI Mutual Fund gets RBI nod for acquiring up to a 9.99% stake in the company by Oct. 10, 2024.LTIMindtree: The company initiated the Comprehensive Community Development Programme in Subir Block of Dang District in Gujarat to improve the socioeconomic condition of the region.Cipla: The pharma major's manufacturing unit, InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, gets an EIR from the U.S. FDA post-inspection of the Long Island facility as voluntary action indicated.Vedanta: India Ratings downgraded the long-term bank and debt instruments of the company to 'IND AA-' from 'IND AA' while placing them on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications'.Timken India: Jamshedpur Plant's operations will be trimmed down from Oct. 19–24 due to physical verification of inventory and the Durga Pooja festival.Aurobindo Pharma: Company unit CuraTeQ Biologics signs a letter of intent with Singapore's Merck Sharp & Dohme for contract manufacturing operations for biologicals.RVNL: RVNL emerges as the lowest bidder for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of tunnel communication systems in Assam. The order is worth Rs 28.73 crore for a period of one year.Shree Renuka Sugars: Anamika Sugar Mills allots 2.32 crore shares for Rs 109.5 crore via rights issue.Route Mobile: Company's Bangladesh subsidiary has partnered with Robi Axiata in Bangladesh as a technical enabler and sales partner for Rich Communication Service Business Messaging.Religare Enterprises: An open offer to acquire a 26% stake in the company from the public is made by M.B. Finmart, Puran Associates, VIC Enterprises and Milky Investment & Trading Company.PCBL: The company has been granted a patent each for a carbon black modification process and a carbon black composition used to improve fuel efficiency and tyre life.Signatureglobal (India): The company posted its best ever H1 FY24 pre-sales of Rs 1,851.39 crore, up 37.57% year-on-year. Collections grew 64.9% to Rs 1,327.45 crore in H1.Delta Corp: The board approved the appointment of Anil Malani as CFO and Manoj Jain as COO w.e.f. Oct. 11.Pricol: The company entered into a cooperation agreement with Heilongjiang Tianyouwei Electronics to provide advanced technologies in driver information system solutions for Indian vehicle makers across various vehicle segments.India Tourism Development Corporation: The government appoints Mebanshailang Rynjah Synrem, Joint Secretary in the Tourism Ministry, as MD for one year.Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries: The Board approved the Rs 340.18 crore issue of convertible warrants to promoters and certain identified non-promoters. The government granted a patent for "Novel Process for Preparation of Ethiprole" for 20 years, starting Jan. 12, 2021.Praveg: The company received a work order from the tourism department of Daman & Diu for the development and operation of the Damanganga Garden Kachigam project in Daman for a period of 7 years, extendable by 3 years.EMS: The company has been awarded a contract worth Rs. 270.82 crore from Jaipur Heritage's Municipality for providing, laying, jointing, testing and commissioning of sewerage systems and all ancillary work for a period of 10 years.RPG Group: RPG Group appointed Anant Goenka as the group's vice chairman. He will continue to serve as Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies..Money Bill, AMU Minority Status: Key Matters That The Apex Court Will Hear On Oct. 12 .Equity markets in Asia opened higher after U.S. shares gained for a fourth day as traders shrugged off a hotter-than-estimated wholesale inflation reading.Benchmark indexes climbed around 0.7% at the open in Japan and South Korea, while Australian stocks held on to small gains.Contracts for U.S. stocks also advanced after the S&P 500 capped the longest winning streak since August on Wednesday as investors focused on less hawkish comments from Federal Reserve speakers.The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.57%, and Bitcoin was below the $27,000 level. Brent crude was trading beyond $85 a barrel, whereas WTI crude was above $83 mark.At 8:10 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 22 points or 0.11% at 19,852.India's benchmark stock indices held on to gains through Wednesday to advance for the second consecutive day. The real estate, media and auto sectors advanced, while information technology and public sector banks were trading marginally lower.Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the 16th consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 421.8 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,032 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.The Indian rupee closed stronger against the U.S. dollar amid the softening of the dollar index and U.S. Treasury yields..Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 12