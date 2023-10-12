BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Swing As TCS Drags, Axis Bank Leads; Aster DM Up Over 9%
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Swing As TCS Drags, Axis Bank Leads; Aster DM Up Over 9%

Live updates on India's equity markets on Oct. 12.

12 Oct 2023, 9:56 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The National Stocks Exchange Building In BKC. (Source: BQPrime/Vijay Sartape)</p></div>
The National Stocks Exchange Building In BKC. (Source: BQPrime/Vijay Sartape)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Plaza Wires Lists At Rs 76.00 Per Share On NSE

  • Plaza Wires lists at Rs 76.00 apiece on NSE vs issue price of Rs 54.00 at a premium of 40.74%.

  • Plaza Wires lists at Rs 84.00 apiece on BSE vs issue price of Rs 54.00 at a premium of 55.56%.

Source: Exchanges

ADVERTISEMENT

Aurionpro Solutions To Acquire Omnifin Loan Management System From AS Software