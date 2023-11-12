Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty To Open For Special Muhurat Trading Session
Live updates on India's equity markets on Muhurat trading.
U.S. Markets
Dow Jones up 1.15% at 34,283.10
Dow Jones Futures up 1.16% at 34,338
S&P 500 up 1.56% at 4,415.24
S&P 500 Futures up 1.56% at 4,430.5
Nasdaq up 2.05% at 13,798.11
Nasdaq Futures up 2.23% at 15,596.25
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 105.9
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.65%
Brent crude up 1.77% at $81.43 per barrel
Nymex crude up 1.89% at $77.17 per barrel
GIFT Nifty was unchanged at 19,585 as of 4:37 p.m.
Bitcoin was up 0.33% at $37,111.4
Indian Markets To Open For A Special One-Hour Trading Session
India's benchmark stock indices will trade for a one-hour special Muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday to mark Smvat 2080.
The symbolic trading session will be held between 6 p.m. and 7.15 p.m. This includes a 15-minute pre-market session, according to NSE and BSE circulars.
The session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat—the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali—and it is believed that trading during the 'muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.
The headline indices advanced after falling through Friday—the last session of Samvat 2079—following the weakness in global peers. Both the Nifty and Sensex returned over 9% in Samvat 2079. On a weekly basis, the headline indices advanced for the second time.
The rupee hit a fresh record low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, and the 10-year government bond yield rose.
Looking Back At Samvat 2079
Nifty rose 10.30% in Samvat 2079, whereas Sensex scaled 9.26%. Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto were the top gainers in the Samvat gone by. Nifty Realty advanced 54.68%, and Nifty Auto gained 27.99%.
"In Samvat 2080, financials are likely to do well, supported by attractive valuations and impressive growth," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Service.
Sustained FII selling in financials, which is impacting the sector, will be only temporary. For investors with a two-year time horizon, the leading private banks and three or four PSU banks are good buys with return potential, he said.
The Nifty Smallcap 250 Index gained 35.07%, whereas the Nifty Midcap 150 was up 30.27% in Samvat 2079. "The mid- and small-cap rally is partly driven by retail exuberance, and since the valuations in this broader market are high, investors have to exercise some caution," said Vijayakumar.