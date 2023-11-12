Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty To Open For Special Muhurat Trading Session

India's benchmark stock indices will trade for a one-hour special Muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday to mark Smvat 2080.

The symbolic trading session will be held between 6 p.m. and 7.15 p.m. This includes a 15-minute pre-market session, according to NSE and BSE circulars.

The session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat—the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali—and it is believed that trading during the 'muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.

The headline indices advanced after falling through Friday—the last session of Samvat 2079—following the weakness in global peers. Both the Nifty and Sensex returned over 9% in Samvat 2079. On a weekly basis, the headline indices advanced for the second time.

The rupee hit a fresh record low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, and the 10-year government bond yield rose.